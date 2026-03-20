ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls: Congress Announces Names Of 37 Candidates In Second List, No MPs Included

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, and others at the CEC meeting for Kerala at AICC headquarters, New Delhi, on Mar 17, 2026. ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 37 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, keeping all Lok Sabha members out of the fray. The party had announced 55 candidates in its first list. The second list comes after days of internal discussions, including demands by Kannur MP K Sudhakaran to contest the Assembly polls. Following intervention by senior leaders, including A K Antony, Sudhakaran agreed to abide by the party decision. T O Mohanan has been fielded from Kannur, a seat Sudhakaran had sought. The party has not announced candidates in Ambalapuzha, Taliparamba, Payyanur and Ottapalam, where CPI(M) rebel leaders G Sudhakaran, T K Govindan, V Kunhikrishnan and P K Sasi are in the fray.