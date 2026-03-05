ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026: CEC Kumar On Three-Day Visit To Review Preparations

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to land in Kochi at 5:30 pm on Thursday for a three-day visit to evaluate preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, sources said. Alongside assessing the broader electoral arrangements, a key objective of his visit is to personally review and ensure the flawless execution of the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, they added.

With no official engagements scheduled for the day of his arrival, Kumar is expected to visit the Ernakulam Shiva Temple and the Hanuman Temple. The official proceedings will commence on Friday morning with extensive consultations involving representatives from various political parties and district election officers. During these sessions, the CEC will directly address the concerns raised by political parties and gather their suggestions for the smooth conduct of the polls.

On the final day of his visit on Saturday, Kumar will hold crucial meetings with top bureaucrats and law enforcement authorities. Sources said this high-level review will be attended by the chief electoral officer (CEO), chief secretary, home secretary, and the director general of police (DGP), along with other key election officials.

Discussions will primarily focus on the prevailing law and order situation, security arrangements in border districts, and stringent measures to curb inter-state liquor smuggling and the flow of black money. The potential deployment of additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state to ensure a secure pre-poll environment will also be actively deliberated upon.

As the Election Commission (EC) is placing significant emphasis on publishing an error-free electoral roll, officials will assess the progress of intensive efforts aimed at removing duplicate entries and enrolling newly eligible voters. Furthermore, police and district collectors will receive strict mandates to maintain peak vigilance against any illegal attempts to influence voters through monetary or other inducements, sources said.