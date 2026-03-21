ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 | BJP Releases Third List Of 11 Candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP has fielded the party’s district president, Karamana Jayan, in Thiruvananthapuram, as it released a fresh list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Saturday. With the latest list, the BJP has now announced 97 candidates for the April 9 polls. Jayan will take on actor Sudheer Karamana, who is contesting as an LDF-backed independent, and Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and UDF leader C P John.

The sitting MLA Antony Raju of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC), an LDF ally, was disqualified following his conviction and sentencing by a magistrate’s court in a case related to evidence tampering.

Another key name in the list is businessman S Rajasekharan Nair, who will contest from Neyyattinkara. He had contested from the same constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections and finished third behind CPI(M) leader K Ansalan and Congress leader R Selvaraj.

This time, he will face sitting MLA Ansalan and Congress candidate N Sakthan. The BJP has also fielded B S Anoop in the SC-reserved Chirayinkeezhu constituency and R S Arun Raj in Chadayamangalam, who joined the party after being denied a ticket by the Congress.