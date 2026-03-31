Kerala Assembly Polls 2026: BJP Manifesto Highlights AIIMS, Metro Projects & Welfare Schemes
On the welfare front, it offers a Rs 2,500 monthly 'Food and Health Security Card' for women in underprivileged families to purchase groceries and medicines.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP manifesto for the Kerala Assembly elections outlines a vision focused on massive infrastructure development and extensive social welfare.
Launched by BJP national president Nitin Nabin with the tagline "This is the Change, This is Developed Kerala" on Tuesday at Thiruvananthapuram, the document's primary highlights include the long-awaited establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala and the launch of Metro Rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, alongside the completion of all Kochi Metro phases.
The event saw the participation of key leaders, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mayor VV Rajesh, Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu Jacob, and BDJS state president Tushar Vellappally.
Connectivity is further emphasised with a proposed high-speed rail network linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur and the transformation of Vizhinjam into a global industrial hub featuring a ship repair cluster and an elevated double rail line.
On the welfare front, the BJP has promised a Rs 2,500 monthly 'Food and Health Security Card' for women in underprivileged families to purchase groceries and medicines. Additionally, the party pledged 20,000 litres of free drinking water monthly for every household, two free LPG cylinders annually, and a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for widows, senior citizens over 70, and female heads of poor households.
The manifesto also guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all necessary crops and proposes amending plantation laws to allow intercropping.
The saffron party further envisions a regional economic overhaul by branding major cities as specialised hubs: Thiruvananthapuram as the IT capital, Kochi for shipbuilding, Kozhikode for healthcare, Thrissur for culture, Kollam for the blue economy, and Kannur for defence innovation.
Other significant promises include a time-bound CBI probe into alleged gold theft at Sabarimala, the reorganisation of Devaswom Boards to increase devotee participation, and providing optional English-medium education in all government schools within five years.
Regarding the Mullaperiyar issue, the party aims for a cooperative solution ensuring "Water for Tamil Nadu and Safety for Kerala".
Also Read