ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026: BJP Manifesto Highlights AIIMS, Metro Projects & Welfare Schemes

BJP president Nitin Nabin unveils the manifesto for the Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP manifesto for the Kerala Assembly elections outlines a vision focused on massive infrastructure development and extensive social welfare.

Launched by BJP national president Nitin Nabin with the tagline "This is the Change, This is Developed Kerala" on Tuesday at Thiruvananthapuram, the document's primary highlights include the long-awaited establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala and the launch of Metro Rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, alongside the completion of all Kochi Metro phases.

The event saw the participation of key leaders, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mayor VV Rajesh, Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu Jacob, and BDJS state president Tushar Vellappally.

Connectivity is further emphasised with a proposed high-speed rail network linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur and the transformation of Vizhinjam into a global industrial hub featuring a ship repair cluster and an elevated double rail line.

On the welfare front, the BJP has promised a Rs 2,500 monthly 'Food and Health Security Card' for women in underprivileged families to purchase groceries and medicines. Additionally, the party pledged 20,000 litres of free drinking water monthly for every household, two free LPG cylinders annually, and a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for widows, senior citizens over 70, and female heads of poor households.