Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 | BJP Names 47 Candidates In First List
Polling in Kerala will take place on April 9, 2026.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued the first list of 47 candidates for the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls. The saffron party, headed by Nitin Nabin, has fielded seven women candidates.
The voting for the Kerala Assembly polls will be held on April 9, 2026, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026. In Kerala, there is a triangular battle between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP. The BJP has fielded V Murleedharan from Kazhakootam Assembly constituency.
The BJP has fielded Union Minister of State George Kurian. According to the list, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom and Major Ravi from Ottapalam. The party leadership said that candidates for the remaining constituencies will be announced within two days.
The Central Committee of the BJP has approved the following names for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Keralam. pic.twitter.com/8ZySjrCxrw— BJP (@BJP4India) March 16, 2026
Even before the official announcement, BJP candidates had already begun campaign activities in several key constituencies. The party leadership is preparing an intensive campaign aiming for a change of government in the state.
Candidate List:
Manjeshwaram – K. Surendran
Uduma – Manulal Meloth
Kanhangad – Balraj
Payyannur – A.P. Gangadharan
Azhikode – K.K. Vinod Kumar
Kannur – C. Raghunath
Mananthavady – Shyamraj
Sulthan Bathery – Kavitha
Vadakara – Dileep
Kuttiady – Ramadas Manaleri
Nadapuram – C.P. Vipin Chandran
Koyilandy – C.R. Prafull Krishna
Perambra – Mohanan Master
Balussery – C.P. Satheesan
Elathur – P. Devadas
Kozhikode North – Navya Haridas
Kozhikode South – T. Raneesh
Beypore – K.P. Prakash Babu
Kunnamangalam – V.K. Sajeevan
Shornur – Shanku T. Das
Ottapalam – Major Ravi
Malampuzha – C. Krishnakumar
Palakkad – Sobha Surendran
Chelakkara – K. Balakrishnan
Manalur – K.K. Anish Kumar
Thrissur – Padmaja Venugopal
Irinjalakuda – Santhosh Cherakkulam
Devikulam – S. Rajendran
Pala – Shone George
Vaikom – K. Ajith
Kanjirappally – George Kurian
Poonjar – P. C. George
Ambalappuzha – Arun Anirudhan
Haripad – Sandeep Vachaspati
Chengannur – M.V. Gopakumar
Thiruvalla – Anoop Antony
Karunagappally – V.S. Jithin Dev
Kunnathur – Raji Prasad
Kottarakkara – R. Rashmi
Chathannoor – B.B. Gopakumar
Attingal – Adv. P. Sudheer
Nedumangad – Yuvraj Gokul
Kazhakkoottam – V. Muraleedharan
Vattiyoorkavu – R. Sreelekha
Nemom – Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Parassala – Girish Neyyar
Kattakkada – P. K. Krishnadas