ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 | BJP Names 47 Candidates In First List

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued the first list of 47 candidates for the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls. The saffron party, headed by Nitin Nabin, has fielded seven women candidates.

The voting for the Kerala Assembly polls will be held on April 9, 2026, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026. In Kerala, there is a triangular battle between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP. The BJP has fielded V Murleedharan from Kazhakootam Assembly constituency.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister of State George Kurian. According to the list, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom and Major Ravi from Ottapalam. The party leadership said that candidates for the remaining constituencies will be announced within two days.

Even before the official announcement, BJP candidates had already begun campaign activities in several key constituencies. The party leadership is preparing an intensive campaign aiming for a change of government in the state.

Candidate List:

Manjeshwaram – K. Surendran

Uduma – Manulal Meloth

Kanhangad – Balraj

Payyannur – A.P. Gangadharan

Azhikode – K.K. Vinod Kumar

Kannur – C. Raghunath

Mananthavady – Shyamraj

Sulthan Bathery – Kavitha

Vadakara – Dileep

Kuttiady – Ramadas Manaleri

Nadapuram – C.P. Vipin Chandran

Koyilandy – C.R. Prafull Krishna

Perambra – Mohanan Master

Balussery – C.P. Satheesan

Elathur – P. Devadas

Kozhikode North – Navya Haridas

Kozhikode South – T. Raneesh

Beypore – K.P. Prakash Babu

Kunnamangalam – V.K. Sajeevan

Shornur – Shanku T. Das