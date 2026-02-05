ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Demanding Withdrawal Of VB-G Ram G Scheme

Kerala Legislative Assembly (IANS)
By PTI

Published : February 5, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that the Centre withdraw the newly enacted rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, and restore the UPA-era MGNREGA.

The resolution was moved by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh and was passed by the Assembly amidst the Opposition Congress-led UDF's protest in the House over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

The minister said that, unlike the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), where the entire cost of the scheme was borne by the Centre, under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), the state will have to bear 40 per cent of the expenditure.

