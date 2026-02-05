ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Demanding Withdrawal Of VB-G Ram G Scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that the Centre withdraw the newly enacted rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, and restore the UPA-era MGNREGA.

The resolution was moved by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh and was passed by the Assembly amidst the Opposition Congress-led UDF's protest in the House over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.