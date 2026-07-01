Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against FCRA Amendments, Says Restrictions Will Crush Voluntary Organisations
The Assembly passed the resolution with dissent from BJP MLAs B B Gopakumar and V Muraleedharan.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the Central government to withdraw its move to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan also rejected a demand by BJP MLA V Muraleedharan to modify the resolution. The chief minister clarified that the proposed modification was against the very spirit of the resolution and could not be accepted.
The Assembly passed the resolution with dissent from BJP MLAs B B Gopakumar and V Muraleedharan.
The resolution points out that the Central government's FCRA directives will adversely affect the smooth functioning of voluntary charity institutions working in the social, health, educational, and charitable sectors of the country, and particularly in Kerala.
These organizations perform a service that significantly supports government mechanisms in areas such as the welfare of marginalized communities, education, healthcare, medical aid for the destitute, rehabilitation of the differently-abled, and disaster management activities.
It notes that the amendments made to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and the provisions introduced in Parliament under the guise of ensuring transparency actually destroy the autonomy and democratic freedom of action of civil society organizations.
Instead of allowing foreign contributions for general purposes, the operational areas of organizations have now been restricted to just five specific sectors: social, educational, cultural, economic, and religious.
A condition dictating that an organization registered in one state must register again to operate in another state is a restriction that practically hinders voluntary work.
Further, the provision to levy a heavy fine of up to 30% of the received contribution for rule violations is an approach that could destroy the financial stability of many model institutions over minor technical errors.
The mandate requiring individuals and office-bearers associated with the organization to disclose their personal social media accounts and websites is an invasion of citizens' privacy.
It is also stipulated that if anyone associated with the institution or management has published books, magazines, or news media publications within the past year, they must provide complete details, including a summary of the content. This provision is akin to imposing state control over the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.
According to the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, if an organization's FCRA license is cancelled, suspended, or not renewed, the government can appoint a 'Designated Authority' to take over the assets built by that organization using foreign funds.
This designated authority is granted extensive powers to completely confiscate, manage, and sell the properties of organizations whose licenses are cancelled.
Seizing the fruits of years of labour by organizations through an administrative order—without prior court permission or proper judicial scrutiny—is a violation of natural justice and contrary to the fundamental concepts of the rule of law, the resolution says.
The resolution further states that the severe restrictions imposed on transferring foreign funds (sub-granting) and managing bank accounts have hit the survival of small-scale groups rendering public service at the grassroots level.
Ultimately, the resolution demands an immediate withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act amendment, noting that it violates the provisions of Articles 19, 25, and 29 of the Constitution, stands against federal principles, and pushes the operations of model voluntary organizations in the country into a severe crisis.
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