ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against FCRA Amendments, Says Restrictions Will Crush Voluntary Organisations

​Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the Central government to withdraw its move to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan also rejected a demand by BJP MLA V Muraleedharan to modify the resolution. The chief minister clarified that the proposed modification was against the very spirit of the resolution and could not be accepted.

The Assembly passed the resolution with dissent from BJP MLAs B B Gopakumar and V Muraleedharan.

​The resolution points out that the Central government's FCRA directives will adversely affect the smooth functioning of voluntary charity institutions working in the social, health, educational, and charitable sectors of the country, and particularly in Kerala.

These organizations perform a service that significantly supports government mechanisms in areas such as the welfare of marginalized communities, education, healthcare, medical aid for the destitute, rehabilitation of the differently-abled, and disaster management activities.

It notes that the amendments made to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and the provisions introduced in Parliament under the guise of ensuring transparency actually destroy the autonomy and democratic freedom of action of civil society organizations.

​Instead of allowing foreign contributions for general purposes, the operational areas of organizations have now been restricted to just five specific sectors: social, educational, cultural, economic, and religious.

A condition dictating that an organization registered in one state must register again to operate in another state is a restriction that practically hinders voluntary work.