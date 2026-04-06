ETV Bharat / state

LDF In 'Secret Deal' With BJP, Compromised Ideology To Stay In Power: Priyanka Gandhi

Kannur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led LDF has struck a "secret deal" with the BJP for the April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala. She also accused both the state and the Centre of "suppressing dissent and targeting minorities".

Addressing a corner meeting at Peravoor in this northern district as part of the poll campaign, the Wayanad MP claimed that the LDF had aligned with the BJP despite the latter "harassing minorities", especially the Christian community and their nuns.

"And now that elections are coming closer, it's pretty obvious that there has been a secret deal between the LDF and the BJP," she alleged. Citing an example, Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word on the alleged "massive theft" at Sabarimala.

"When anyone raises a voice against the Prime Minister, they are faced with CBI, ED or Income Tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," she claimed.

Vadra said the BJP-led Centre and the LDF government "oppress anyone who speaks against them or asks questions". It is not healthy for a democracy, she added. Referring to the reported attacks on Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, she alleged that minorities were being ill-treated under the BJP rule.

Recalling her association with institutions like the Missionaries of Charity in New Delhi, she said the nuns there recently recounted to her the increasing pressure they are facing from authorities nowadays.

"They are being constantly harassed by the Income Tax department. The Centre is trying to stop their work by any means," she alleged, describing the nuns as "brave and courageous women who choose the path of service".

"The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP, who harass them like this. Ideology has been compromised. Accountability has been compromised. Responsibility has been compromised. Everything has been compromised in the name of staying in power," she alleged. The Congress leader further alleged that a sense of "arrogance" had crept into the LDF government, its ministers and leaders over the past 10 years.