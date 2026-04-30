ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: UDF Welcomes Exit Polls; LDF And BJP Disagree With Predictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling LDF in Kerala on Thursday said that the exit polls did not show an anti-incumbency feeling among the people, while the opposition UDF welcomed the predictions, saying they were similar to the outcome expected by the Congress-led front.

A day after the exit polls predicted a UDF win in the Assembly elections held in the state on April 9, the BJP-led NDA claimed that there was a strong anti-incumbency feeling among the people, but no pro-UDF wave in the state.

Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the CPI(M)-headed Left Democratic Front (LDF), however, did not agree with the exit poll figures.

The LDF claimed it would return to power for a third time, while the NDA claimed it would gain more seats than what was predicted by the agencies which carried out the exit polls. On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF welcomed the exit polls, saying that it was similar to the outcome predicted by it.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and senior party leader K Muraleedharan said the exit poll figures were close to the numbers calculated by the party and indicated that the UDF will come to power after the Assembly poll results are declared on May 4. "So, as far as UDF is concerned, our win is assured," Muraleedharan told reporters and added that who will be the chief minister will be decided after May 4.