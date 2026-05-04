Assembly Election 2025| Will former CPM leader P K Sasi manage a win from Ottapalam?
The constituency has predominantly elected CPM candidates
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:16 AM IST
Ottapalam: Former CPM MLA P K Sasi, who left the party, is now contesting on a Congress ticket on behalf of the UDF
Ottapalam is in Palakkad district and a part of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is K Premkumar of CPM.
This is a general category seat. Scheduled Castes comprise 17.25 percent of the population. The constituency’s total electorate is 2,08,444, with 1,01,170 male voters and 1,07,272 female voters.
The 2011 Census recorded a literacy rate of 88.49 percent.
In the 2021 assembly elections in Ottapalam, Adv K Premkumar of CPM won the seat by defeating P Sarin of Congress. The winning margin was 15,152 votes (9.45%).
In 2016, CPM candidate P Unni won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total of 67,161 votes. Congress candidate Adv Shanimol Usman stood second with total 51,073 votes. She lost by 16,088 votes.
This year, CPM's K Premkumar is contesting on behalf of LDF while for UDF, P K Sasi is the candidate. For BJP, film director Major Ravi is the candidate.
The Ottapalam Assembly constituency (Seat No. 52) in Kerala's Palakkad district holds several peculiarities, characterized as a strong Left Democratic Front (LDF) bastion with unique socio-political and historical significance.
Since the 1990s, the constituency has predominantly elected CPM candidates, rarely allowing the United Democratic Front (UDF) to make breakthroughs.