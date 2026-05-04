ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2025| Will former CPM leader P K Sasi manage a win from Ottapalam?

Ottapalam: Former CPM MLA P K Sasi, who left the party, is now contesting on a Congress ticket on behalf of the UDF

Ottapalam is in Palakkad district and a part of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is K Premkumar of CPM.

This is a general category seat. Scheduled Castes comprise 17.25 percent of the population. The constituency’s total electorate is 2,08,444, with 1,01,170 male voters and 1,07,272 female voters.

The 2011 Census recorded a literacy rate of 88.49 percent.

In the 2021 assembly elections in Ottapalam, Adv K Premkumar of CPM won the seat by defeating P Sarin of Congress. The winning margin was 15,152 votes (9.45%).