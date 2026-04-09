ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 16.26% Cast Votes Early As State Faces Historic Choice

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the Kerala Assembly election at Jawahar Nagar LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 16 per cent of Kerala’s 2.71 crore electorate have cast their votes within the first two hours of polling on Thursday, setting an energetic tone for what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described as a decisive election for the state’s future.

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, 16.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am. Leading the campaign narrative for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), CM Vijayan said the mandate would determine whether Kerala sustains its development trajectory. After casting his vote, he stressed that there should be no interruption to progress and that continuity in governance is essential. CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby echoed the sentiment, calling the election a vote for continuity.

“We do not claim everything was perfect, but we have done a lot, and that will reflect when people vote,” he said, expressing confidence in another term for the Left Front. Key constituency battles underscore the high stakes. State Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh is locked in a keen contest against Congress leader V.T. Balaram in Thrithala in Palakkad district, one of several closely watched seats.