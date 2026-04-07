ETV Bharat / state

LDF Eyes Hat-Trick, Congress Seeks Comeback: Kerala Gears Up for Fiercely Contested Assembly Elections

Thiruvananathapuram: With the intense public campaigning for Kerala's fiercely contested Assembly elections ending on Tuesday evening, parties are now making last-minute efforts to secure as many votes as possible.

Over 2.7 crore registered voters will decide the fate of 890 candidates from various political parties in 140 constituencies on Thursday. As per the Election Commission data, out of the 2,125 nominations received, 890 candidates remain in the fray after the scrutiny process.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly polls in Kerala had seen 957 candidates contesting. Koduvally constituency in Kozhikode district has emerged as the most contested seat, with 13 candidates vying for victory.

According to the ECI, Kerala has a total electorate of 2,71,42,952 voters, including overseas voters, who will cast their votes at 30,471 polling stations across the state. Of the total voters, 1,38,84,001 are women, and 1,30,16,593 are men. Malappuram district has the largest electorate with 36,32,210 voters, while Wayanad has the smallest with 6,43,625 voters. The state also has 53,984 service voters eligible to participate in the elections.

Third Term for Captain Pinarayi or Grand Return of Congress Alliance?

The Kerala Assembly polls are fought mainly between two fronts led by parties that are part of the INDIA alliance, the CPM led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. LDF is eyeing a historic third term under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is fondly called by his supporters as ‘Captain.’ Meanwhile, UDF, overly confident after the thumping victory of the alliance in the recently held local body elections, is eyeing a grand return.

Other than CPM, the other major constituents of LDF are Communist Party of India (CPI), Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (Secular), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar). Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) are the major constituent parties of the UDF.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance,though not a significant player in the power politics in the state, is hoping on their fortunes to enter the Assembly with a double-digit number of seats. In the 2021 Assembly election, LDF won 99 of 140 seats, a historic back‑to‑back mandate. UDF won 41 seats in 2021 and has remained the principal opposition bloc. The BJP‑led NDA lost its only seat (Nemom) in 2021 and has had no MLA in this Assembly term.

Contests To Look Out For

Nemom is easily the most watched contest of 2026, the only Assembly seat the BJP has ever won in Kerala. It was snatched back by CPI(M)’s education minister V. Sivankutty in 2021 by just 3,949 votes over Kummanam Rajasekharan, with Congress’s K.S. Sabarinadhan close behind, turning it into a razor‑thin three‑cornered fight.

All three fronts have again fielded heavyweight names, and the result will be read nationally as a verdict on whether the BJP’s Kerala experiment has real legs or remains confined to occasional spikes. A comfortable Left or Congress win will be interpreted as a rejection of Hindutva politics in the capital belt, while even a narrow BJP victory will be projected by the party as a breakthrough beyond Nemom’s boundaries.