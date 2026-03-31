ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: 'Declared Dead But Alive', 81-Year-Old Woman In Idukki Flags Voter List Error

Radha, a voter under the Udumbanchola constituency, claimed that election authorities denied her voting rights by incorrectly recording her as deceased ( ETV Bharat )

Idukki: Radha, a resident of Estate Pooppara in Kuppassery under the Udumbanchola constituency, has come forward claiming that election authorities denied her voting rights by incorrectly recording her as deceased. The error surfaced after the final electoral roll was published on March 23.

A regular voter who has participated in every election so far, Radha expressed anger and distress over the lapse. "I have been voting all my life. Now they say I am dead and cannot vote. This is my right, and it has been taken away," she said.

Radha has been living in Pooppara for over six decades and remains an active resident in the area. According to local sources, the error likely occurred during voter list revision, when officials collected and verified data.

Despite repeated complaints from public activists and local residents, the mistake was not rectified in time. Public activist Suresh Ashariparambil alleged gross negligence on the part of officials, stating that the issue had been raised multiple times, including during Booth Level Officer (BLO) meetings.

"This is a serious violation of constitutional rights. A living person has been denied her right to vote due to administrative failure," he said, demanding immediate corrective measures. The incident comes amid a wider debate over the sharp decline in Kerala's voter list.