Kerala Assembly Election 2026: 'Declared Dead But Alive', 81-Year-Old Woman In Idukki Flags Voter List Error
Radha alleged that she was wrongly removed from the voter list after being marked as 'dead', intensifying concerns over large-scale deletions ahead of polls.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Idukki: Radha, a resident of Estate Pooppara in Kuppassery under the Udumbanchola constituency, has come forward claiming that election authorities denied her voting rights by incorrectly recording her as deceased. The error surfaced after the final electoral roll was published on March 23.
A regular voter who has participated in every election so far, Radha expressed anger and distress over the lapse. "I have been voting all my life. Now they say I am dead and cannot vote. This is my right, and it has been taken away," she said.
Radha has been living in Pooppara for over six decades and remains an active resident in the area. According to local sources, the error likely occurred during voter list revision, when officials collected and verified data.
Despite repeated complaints from public activists and local residents, the mistake was not rectified in time. Public activist Suresh Ashariparambil alleged gross negligence on the part of officials, stating that the issue had been raised multiple times, including during Booth Level Officer (BLO) meetings.
"This is a serious violation of constitutional rights. A living person has been denied her right to vote due to administrative failure," he said, demanding immediate corrective measures. The incident comes amid a wider debate over the sharp decline in Kerala's voter list.
The state has recorded 3,03,359 fewer voters compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, with the total electorate dropping from 2.74 crore to 2.71 crore. Udumbanchola constituency alone has seen a reduction of over 17,000 voters.
Statewide, several constituencies have reported significant drops, contributing to political uncertainty ahead of the polls. Officials have attributed the decline to factors such as deaths, duplicate entries, and the removal of ineligible voters.
However, cases like Radha's have triggered questions about whether genuine voters have also been erroneously excluded.
Thiruvananthapuram constituency has recorded the highest drop, with over 44,000 voters missing compared to the previous election. Such fluctuations have left political parties uncertain about shifting voter dynamics and potential impacts on results.
Also read