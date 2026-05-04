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Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Payyanur Constituency Shortly, Madusoodhanan Vs Kunjikrishnan

Polling in Payyanur Assembly constituency was held on April 9 and there are 1,87,914 registered voters.

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Payyanur Constituency Shortly, Madusoodhanan Vs Kunjikrishnan
File photo of V Kunjikrishnan (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Payyanur: CPM rebel V Kunjikrishnan is contesting as UDF-backed independent candidate from Payyanur Assembly constituency.

Payyanur is in Kannur district and a part of Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is T I Madusoodhanan of CPM.

Scheduled Castes form 5.61 percent of the constituency’s population. The voter roll here lists 1,87,914 electors, including 90,406 male and 97,505 female. The constituency has a literacy rate of 95.41 percent (Census of India, 2011). The Payyanur Assembly constituency has been traditionally a stronghold of the Left Front.

In the last election held in 2021, T I Madhusoodanan of CPM won the Assembly seat, defeating M Pradeep Kumar of Congress by 49,780 votes — equivalent to a 33.35 percent margin.

In 2016, CPM candidate C Krishnan won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total of 83,226 votes. Congress candidate Sajid Mavval stood second with a total of 42,963 votes. He lost by 40,263 votes.

This year, for the LDF, CPM candidate T I Madhusoodanan is in the field while for UDF V Kunhikrishnan is contesting as an independent. BJP has fielded A P Gangadharan.

Kunhikrishnan had earlier levelled allegations of misappropriation of party funds against Madusoodhanan. In his campaigning, Kunhikrishnan said his fight is against corruption and not Left.

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TAGGED:

PAYYANUR CONSTITUENCY
KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION
MADUSOODHANAN VS KUNJIKRISHNAN
ASSEMBLY ELECTION COUNTING
ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

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