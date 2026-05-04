ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Payyanur Constituency Shortly, Madusoodhanan Vs Kunjikrishnan

Payyanur: CPM rebel V Kunjikrishnan is contesting as UDF-backed independent candidate from Payyanur Assembly constituency.

Payyanur is in Kannur district and a part of Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is T I Madusoodhanan of CPM.

Scheduled Castes form 5.61 percent of the constituency’s population. The voter roll here lists 1,87,914 electors, including 90,406 male and 97,505 female. The constituency has a literacy rate of 95.41 percent (Census of India, 2011). The Payyanur Assembly constituency has been traditionally a stronghold of the Left Front.

In the last election held in 2021, T I Madhusoodanan of CPM won the Assembly seat, defeating M Pradeep Kumar of Congress by 49,780 votes — equivalent to a 33.35 percent margin.