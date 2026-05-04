Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Mukundan's Nattika Constituency Shortly
CPI has fielded Geetha Gopi instead of sitting MLA C C Mukundan, who joined the BJP. Polling was held in Nattika on April 9.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:03 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Sitting MLA C C Mukundan of CPI, who has been denied a ticket by his party, is currently contesting from Nattika constituency on a BJP ticket.
Nattika is in Thrissur district and part of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA here is C C Mukundan.
This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency is 14.93 percent. The total number of registered voters is 2,02,112, comprising 97,196 male and 1,04,914 female electors. The literacy rate stands at 95.32 percent as per Census 2011.
In the last assembly polls in 2021, Nattika elected C C Mukundhan of CPI to the legislature. Adv Sunil Laloor of INC finished second, behind by 28,431 votes (18.62%).
In 2016, CPI candidate Geetha Gopi won and became MLA from this seat. She secured a total of 70,218 votes. Congress candidate K V Dasan stood second with total 43,441 votes. He lost by 26,777 votes.
This time, Geetha Gopi of CPI is the candidate for LDF and for Congress, Adv. Sunil Laloor is the candidate while sitting MLA C C Mukundan is the BJP candidate and AAP has fielded Girijan A A.
Sitting MLA Mukundan has total assets of Rs 27.1 lakh and liabilities valued Rs 10 lakh.
Polling in Nattika was held on April 9.
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