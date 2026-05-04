ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Mukundan's Nattika Constituency Shortly

Thiruvananthapuram: Sitting MLA C C Mukundan of CPI, who has been denied a ticket by his party, is currently contesting from Nattika constituency on a BJP ticket.

Nattika is in Thrissur district and part of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA here is C C Mukundan.

This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency is 14.93 percent. The total number of registered voters is 2,02,112, comprising 97,196 male and 1,04,914 female electors. The literacy rate stands at 95.32 percent as per Census 2011.

In the last assembly polls in 2021, Nattika elected C C Mukundhan of CPI to the legislature. Adv Sunil Laloor of INC finished second, behind by 28,431 votes (18.62%).