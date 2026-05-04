ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Manalur Constituency Shortly, Raveendranath Vs Prathapan

Manalur: Former Kerala education minister C Raveendranath of CPM and former MP T N Prathapan of the Congress are engaged in a tight battle in Manalur Assembly constituency.

Manalur is in Thrissur district and part of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The current MLA is Murali Perunelly of CPM.

This is a general category seat. Scheduled Castes comprise 13 percent of the population. The constituency’s total electorate is 2,19,803, with 1,07,466 male voters and 1,12,336 female voters. The 2011 Census recorded a literacy rate of 95.32 percent.

In the 2021 assembly elections in Manalur, Murali of CPM won the seat by defeating Vijay Hari of Congress. The winning margin was 29,876 votes (17.91%).