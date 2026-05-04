Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Manalur Constituency Shortly, Raveendranath Vs Prathapan
Manalur Assembly constituency is witnessing a contest between former education minister C Raveendranath of CPM and former Congress MP T N Prathapan.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Manalur: Former Kerala education minister C Raveendranath of CPM and former MP T N Prathapan of the Congress are engaged in a tight battle in Manalur Assembly constituency.
Manalur is in Thrissur district and part of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The current MLA is Murali Perunelly of CPM.
This is a general category seat. Scheduled Castes comprise 13 percent of the population. The constituency’s total electorate is 2,19,803, with 1,07,466 male voters and 1,12,336 female voters. The 2011 Census recorded a literacy rate of 95.32 percent.
In the 2021 assembly elections in Manalur, Murali of CPM won the seat by defeating Vijay Hari of Congress. The winning margin was 29,876 votes (17.91%).
In 2016, CPM candidate Murali Perunelly won and became MLA from this seat. He had secured a total of 70,422 votes. Indian National Congress candidate O Abdu Rahimankutty stood second with total 51,097 votes. The victory margin was 19,325 votes.
This year, the LDF candidate is former minister C Raveendranath and for UDF, Congress leader T N Prathapan is the candidate. BJP leader K K Aneesh Kumar and AAP's Unnikrishnan C S are also in the fray. There is also an independent candidate, Sujith K S.
Polling in Manalur Assembly constituency was held in April 9.
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