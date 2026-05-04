Assembly Election 2026 | Will A Suresh, A Former CPM Member Manage To Pull Off A Victory?
The sitting MLA is A Prabhakaran of CPM.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:16 AM IST
Palakkad: A Suresh, who was an aide of late CPM stalwart and former Chief Minister V S Achutanandan, is now contesting on Congress ticket after leaving his party, CPM. It is also one of BJP's hopeful seats.
Malampuzha is in Palakkad district and a part of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is A Prabhakaran of CPM.
It is a general category seat. Scheduled Caste voters account for 14.83 percent of the population. The constituency’s voter roll has 1,93,416 registered voters: 94,309 men and 99,102 women.
According to Census 2011, 88.49 percent of the population here is literate.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the seat was won by A Prabhakaran of CPM. The runner-up was C Krishnakumar of BJP, who trailed by a margin of 25,734 votes (15.83%).
In 2016, CPM candidate V S Achuthanandan won from this seat. He secured a total of 73,299 votes. BJP candidate C Krishnakumar stood second with total 46,157 votes. He lost by 27,142 votes.
This year, A. Suresh is contesting on behalf of UDF, while CPM's A Prabhakaran represents LDF. For NDA, C Krishnakumar is the candidate and for AAP, Saji P J is the candidate.
Malampuzha, is a prominent constituency with several unique political, geographical, and electoral characteristics. it remains a critical LDF stronghold