ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Will A Suresh, A Former CPM Member Manage To Pull Off A Victory?

Palakkad: A Suresh, who was an aide of late CPM stalwart and former Chief Minister V S Achutanandan, is now contesting on Congress ticket after leaving his party, CPM. It is also one of BJP's hopeful seats.

Malampuzha is in Palakkad district and a part of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is A Prabhakaran of CPM.

It is a general category seat. Scheduled Caste voters account for 14.83 percent of the population. The constituency’s voter roll has 1,93,416 registered voters: 94,309 men and 99,102 women.

According to Census 2011, 88.49 percent of the population here is literate.