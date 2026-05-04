ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Roshy Augustine's Idukki Constituency Shortly

Idukki: Water Resources Minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, Roshy Augustine, is contesting from the Idukki Assembly constituency for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Idukki Assembly constituency is in Idukki district and part of Lok Sabha constituency. The current MLA is Roshy Augustine of Kerala Congress (M).

It is classified as a general category seat. The constituency’s voter roll has 1,66,497 registered voters, including 82,473 men and 84,024 women. According to Census 2011, 92.2 percent of the population here is literate.

The previous Assembly election in Idukki, held in 2021, was won by Roshy Augustine of KC (M). The runner-up was Adv K Francis George of KEC, who trailed by a margin of 5,573 votes (4.26%).