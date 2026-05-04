Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Ambalappuzha Constituency Shortly; Sudhakaran Vs Salam
Polling in Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency was held on April 9 and there are a total of 1,69,826 registered voters.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Ambalappuzha: Former minister and senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who left the party recently, is contesting from Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency as an Independent with the support of UDF.
Ambalappuzha is in Alappuzha district and a part of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is H Salam of CPM.
Ambalapuzha is a general category constituency. The SC community constitutes 3.5 percent of the local population. A total of 1,69,826 voters are on the electoral roll, of whom 82,849 are male and 86,975 are female. The 2011 Census puts the literacy rate at 96.26 percent.
In the 2021 Assembly election, H Salam of CPM won seat, defeating Liju M of Congress by a margin of 11125 votes (8.15%).
In 2016, CPM candidate G Sudhakaran won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total of 63,069 votes. Janata Dal (United) candidate Shaik P Harriz stood second with a total of 40,448 votes. The victory margin was 22,621 votes.
This year, sitting CPM MLA H Salam is contesting for the Left Front while former CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who is contesting as an independent, is supported by UDF. For BJP, Arun Anirudhan and for SUCI(C) Johnson Mathew are in the fray.
The Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency went to polls on April 9.
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