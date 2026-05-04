ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Ambalappuzha Constituency Shortly; Sudhakaran Vs Salam

Ambalappuzha: Former minister and senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who left the party recently, is contesting from Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency as an Independent with the support of UDF.

Ambalappuzha is in Alappuzha district and a part of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is H Salam of CPM.

Ambalapuzha is a general category constituency. The SC community constitutes 3.5 percent of the local population. A total of 1,69,826 voters are on the electoral roll, of whom 82,849 are male and 86,975 are female. The 2011 Census puts the literacy rate at 96.26 percent.

In the 2021 Assembly election, H Salam of CPM won seat, defeating Liju M of Congress by a margin of 11125 votes (8.15%).