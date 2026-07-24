Kerala ADGP M R Ajithkumar Suspended For 'Improper Intervention' In Probe Into Assault On Protesters
The GO alleged that officers attached to Ajithkumar's office intervened more than one occasion and contributed to the case being treated as a refer report.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has suspended senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar, alleging that he improperly intervened in the investigation into the alleged assault of Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress workers--frontal organisation of the Congress party - during a black-flag demonstration against the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme under Alappuzha South Police Station limits.
The suspension order, issued by Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, is based on the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the recommendation of the Director General of Police-cum-State Police Chief (SPC) Revada Chandrasekhar.
Ajith Kumar was Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Law and Order) when the incident occurred on December 15, 2023.
According to the government order (GO), the investigation into the alleged assault was improperly influenced from the office of the then ADGP, resulting in the case being submitted to court through a refer report with what the government described as inadequate or lesser charges. The order said this effectively helped the accused gunmen avoid prosecution.
The SIT, headed by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police, Alappuzha, A P Shoukathali, reportedly recorded statements from three former investigating officers — Inspector K P Thomson and DySPs K S Arun and Sunil Raj — who allegedly told investigators that they had faced pressure during the probe.
The GO also alleged that officers attached to Ajithkumar's office, including SI Srikanth and Grade SI Girish, intervened in the investigation on more than one occasion and contributed to the case being treated as a refer report.
The SIT report reportedly noted that Ajithkumar had examined the case diary and expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, particularly with findings pointing towards the alleged involvement of the gunmen. His communication with the district police chief, indicating that the investigation was complete and that only a reference notice was awaited, was also cited by the SIT as an indication of alleged interference.
Ajithkumar, however, has denied interfering in the investigation.
In his response, he reportedly questioned the SIT's findings and alleged that the team had exceeded its authority. He also sought an opportunity to verify the accuracy of statements recorded during the investigation and requested access to additional records.
The SPC found his explanation unsatisfactory and recommended disciplinary action. The government subsequently concluded that while supervisory intervention in an investigation is permissible, it must be exercised strictly within the framework of law and cannot compromise the fairness of the investigation.
Suspension Based On SPC's recommendation: Chennithala
Defending the suspension, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government had acted on the recommendation of the SPC following a detailed investigation.
"There is nothing unusual in this order. The State Police Chief recommended suspension after examining the findings of a detailed investigation. As a government, we can act only in accordance with the rules. No officer can break the rules, and if anyone does, action will follow," Chennithala told media persons in Thrissur on Friday.
He said the government would not tolerate abuse of power or deviations from established procedures, regardless of the rank or position of the officer involved.
The detailed suspension order has now brought the alleged interference in the investigation into the public domain. The suspended officer is expected to explore legal remedies against the action, setting the stage for a further legal and administrative battle over one of Kerala's closely watched police controversies.
Reprieve for Ajithkumar From Vigilance Court
Separately, in another case involving Ajithkumar, the Thiruvananthapuram Special Vigilance Court recently dismissed a petition seeking prosecution sanction in a disproportionate-assets complaint. The court had earlier rejected a Vigilance closure report and ordered further investigation, while subsequent legal proceedings raised the issue of the need for government sanction before prosecution.
The latest dismissal was reportedly on procedural grounds, with the court holding that the petitioner should have approached the government for sanction rather than directly seeking such relief from the Vigilance Court.
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