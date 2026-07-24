ETV Bharat / state

Kerala ADGP M R Ajithkumar Suspended For 'Improper Intervention' In Probe Into Assault On Protesters

Kerala top cop M R Ajithkumar was suspended for influencing a probe into assault on KSU and Youth Congress workers in 2023. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has suspended senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar, alleging that he improperly intervened in the investigation into the alleged assault of Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress workers--frontal organisation of the Congress party - during a black-flag demonstration against the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme under Alappuzha South Police Station limits.

The suspension order, issued by Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, is based on the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the recommendation of the Director General of Police-cum-State Police Chief (SPC) Revada Chandrasekhar.

Ajith Kumar was Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Law and Order) when the incident occurred on December 15, 2023.

According to the government order (GO), the investigation into the alleged assault was improperly influenced from the office of the then ADGP, resulting in the case being submitted to court through a refer report with what the government described as inadequate or lesser charges. The order said this effectively helped the accused gunmen avoid prosecution.

The SIT, headed by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police, Alappuzha, A P Shoukathali, reportedly recorded statements from three former investigating officers — Inspector K P Thomson and DySPs K S Arun and Sunil Raj — who allegedly told investigators that they had faced pressure during the probe.

The GO also alleged that officers attached to Ajithkumar's office, including SI Srikanth and Grade SI Girish, intervened in the investigation on more than one occasion and contributed to the case being treated as a refer report.

The SIT report reportedly noted that Ajithkumar had examined the case diary and expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, particularly with findings pointing towards the alleged involvement of the gunmen. His communication with the district police chief, indicating that the investigation was complete and that only a reference notice was awaited, was also cited by the SIT as an indication of alleged interference.

Ajithkumar, however, has denied interfering in the investigation.

In his response, he reportedly questioned the SIT's findings and alleged that the team had exceeded its authority. He also sought an opportunity to verify the accuracy of statements recorded during the investigation and requested access to additional records.