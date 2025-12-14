ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Actress Assault: Not Every Citizen In Country Equal Before Law, Says Survivor

The actress shared, "Eight years, nine months, 23 days... At the end of this most painful journey, I see a faint glimmer of light; six of the accused have been punished. I dedicate this verdict to those who mocked my pain as a lie and dismissed this case as a fabricated story. I believe you might feel a bit of relief now."

The actress continued, “Also, to those who still claim that the first accused was my personal driver, that is a pure lie. He was not my driver, nor my employee, nor a person known to me in any capacity. He was merely a person assigned by the production team for a film I worked on in 2016. I had only seen him once or twice before the crime occurred. So, I kindly request you to stop narrating stories according to your own preferences.”

According to her, the verdict might have disappointed many. “However, I am not surprised by it. I had become aware of certain unjust moves towards the end of 2020. The prosecution also understood that the case handling changed from its usual manner only when it came close to one of the accused. Over the past few years, I had approached the Hon'ble High Court and the Hon'ble Supreme Court multiple times, stating that I had absolutely no faith in this court. However, all my petitions to transfer the case from this particular judge were denied. I have included the details of that at the end of this post,” she further wrote.

In an emotional note she wrote, “After continuous pain, tears, and severe mental distress, I now realise that 'not all citizens in this country are equal before the law.' Thank you for giving me this realization. I still believe that there will be judges with a high sense of justice. I embrace with gratitude all the human beings who stood by me throughout this journey. And to those who attack me with abusive comments and paid fabricated stories, you may continue. Because that is what you have been paid for," the survivor concludes her note with this criticism.”