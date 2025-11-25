ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Actress Assault Case: Verdict On December 8; Actor Dileep Is The Eighth Accused

Ernakulam: The final verdict in the actress assault case that shocked Kerala will be pronounced on December 8. The judgment will be delivered by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, which is trying the case in Kochi. The crucial date was announced today when the court took up the case once again.

After long years of legal battles and arguments, the case has now reached its final stage. The verdict was scheduled for December 8 after the prosecution submitted answers to the queries earlier raised by the court, completing the trial proceedings.

The prime accused in the case is Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, while eminent actor Dileep is the eighth accused. There are ten accused in total, and all the accused, including Dileep and Pulsar Suni, are currently out on bail. All of them must appear before the court on the 8th. When the case was considered on the 20th of this month, the Special Public Prosecutor and police officials were present in court.

Background

On February 17, 2017, at around 9 pm, the prominent actress was brutally assaulted inside a moving car while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. During the attack, the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, recorded compromising visuals of the actress.