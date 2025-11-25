Kerala Actress Assault Case: Verdict On December 8; Actor Dileep Is The Eighth Accused
Nearly nine years after the incident, the actress's assault case reached its final chapter with the court confirming December 8 as the day of judgment.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Ernakulam: The final verdict in the actress assault case that shocked Kerala will be pronounced on December 8. The judgment will be delivered by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, which is trying the case in Kochi. The crucial date was announced today when the court took up the case once again.
After long years of legal battles and arguments, the case has now reached its final stage. The verdict was scheduled for December 8 after the prosecution submitted answers to the queries earlier raised by the court, completing the trial proceedings.
The prime accused in the case is Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, while eminent actor Dileep is the eighth accused. There are ten accused in total, and all the accused, including Dileep and Pulsar Suni, are currently out on bail. All of them must appear before the court on the 8th. When the case was considered on the 20th of this month, the Special Public Prosecutor and police officials were present in court.
Background
On February 17, 2017, at around 9 pm, the prominent actress was brutally assaulted inside a moving car while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. During the attack, the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, recorded compromising visuals of the actress.
The next day, the driver, Martin, was arrested. On February 23, when Pulsar Suni and Vijeesh appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, the police took them into custody using force inside the courtroom. Right after the assault, Pulsar Suni had revealed that this was a “quotation job,” which hinted at a larger conspiracy. As the actress had strained relations with actor Dileep, suspicion fell on him that very day.
Later, Suni’s attempts to contact Dileep from jail became a crucial element in the investigation. This led to Dileep being summoned to the Aluva Police Club for a 13-hour interrogation, after which he was arrested on July 10, 2017. After spending 85 days in jail, Dileep secured bail from the High Court on October 3, 2017. On April 18, the first chargesheet was filed in the Angamaly Magistrate Court, naming Sunil Kumar as the first accused and listing seven others.
Several unusual developments occurred later in the case. Dileep approached various courts with 57 petitions, which contributed to delays in the trial. Special Public Prosecutor P. Suresh resigned, and advocate Anil Kumar took over, but he too resigned soon after, leading to A. J. Kumar has been appointed as the current prosecutor. Following director Balachandra Kumar’s revelation that Dileep and his brother Anoop conspired against the investigating officer, a new case was also registered against six persons, including Dileep.
Final arguments in the case began on December 11, 2024. Dileep’s plea seeking a CBI investigation was dismissed by the High Court Division Bench on April 7, 2025. The defence completed its arguments on April 9, followed by the prosecution's reply.
Now, just three months before the case completes nine years since registration, the court is set to pronounce its verdict.