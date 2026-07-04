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Kerala Film Row: Attempt To Hijack AMMA Blocked, Claims Actor Shweta Menon

Ernakulam: ​Actor Shweta Menon said that attempts to hijack the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), by exploiting internal disputes have been blocked with the court's intervention.

Her response came through an Instagram post after the Ernakulam Munsiff Court temporarily restrained the functioning of the ad-hoc committee of the film actors' organisation led by Ramesh Pisharody.

​Shweta Menon remarked that how AMMA should function must be decided by the majority of its members, and not by some ten or fifteen people who "arrived by tearing the roof tiles."

She added that those who truly wish to be part of AMMA’s committee should come through the front door by contesting elections, rather than seeking backdoor entries.

​In her Instagram post, the actor also expressed gratitude to senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal for backing her as the president of AMMA amid the controversies.

She thanked "Mammookka" and "Lalettan" for advising her not to resign, to stand firm on her stances, and to fight back, while also extending thanks to all AMMA members who stood solidly by her in this fight.

​The Ad-hoc Committee and Controversies

​The entire governing body, led by Shweta Menon, had submitted its resignation following the Annual General Body meeting held on June 21. Internal rifts that brewed within the organization since last February had led to the mass resignation and the subsequent crisis.

​Following the resignation of the governing body, a meeting chaired by actor Jagadish formed an ad-hoc committee for urgent temporary administration, with Ramesh Pisharody as the convener and Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Krishna, and Krishna Prabha among its members. However, Shweta Menon approached the court, pointing out that the formation of this committee violated the organization’s bylaws.

​Shweta Menon had earlier taken to social media to counter allegations raised by Ramesh Pisharody and Ganesh Kumar, who claimed that she and other office-bearers had not formally submitted resignation letters. In a Facebook post, Shweta alleged that certain vested interests facing accusations were attempting to hijack the organization and that a massive conspiracy had taken place to dismantle the governing body.

Later on Friday, a leaked telephone conversation between Ramesh Pisharody and Shweta Menon regarding reconciliation talks went viral on social media.

Pisharody clarified that he was not the one who leaked the audio. Subsequently, he resigned from the post of ad-hoc convener, stating that he was stepping down because he did not want to drag the organization into legal battles.

As rifts and disputes intensify within AMMA, actresses Ansiba Hassan, Usha Haseena, Maala Parvathi, and Maya Viswanath revealed the bitter experiences and injustice they faced within the organization.

During a joint press conference held in Kochi, they levelled grave allegations against Shweta Menon.

​The artists stated that they decided to meet the media together after being subjected to continuous character assassination. They also alleged that certain individuals are deliberately attempting to foster polarization and communalism among artists within the film industry. Ansiba Hassan alleged that she was insulted by being called a "Jihadi," but the police did not even register an FIR despite a complaint being lodged.

Ansiba Hassan stated that she joined the AMMA with great expectations but faced severe mental agony and bitter experiences instead.

She spoke out against the internal rifts and the injustice she endured within the association.

​Ansiba revealed that she had directly called and apprised Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Uma Thomas MLA, and Bindu Krishna seeking justice against the harassment she faced, but it was of no use.