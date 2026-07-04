Kerala Film Row: Attempt To Hijack AMMA Blocked, Claims Actor Shweta Menon
Her response came after a court restrained the functioning of the ad-hoc committee of the film actors' organisation
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Ernakulam: Actor Shweta Menon said that attempts to hijack the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), by exploiting internal disputes have been blocked with the court's intervention.
Her response came through an Instagram post after the Ernakulam Munsiff Court temporarily restrained the functioning of the ad-hoc committee of the film actors' organisation led by Ramesh Pisharody.
Shweta Menon remarked that how AMMA should function must be decided by the majority of its members, and not by some ten or fifteen people who "arrived by tearing the roof tiles."
She added that those who truly wish to be part of AMMA’s committee should come through the front door by contesting elections, rather than seeking backdoor entries.
In her Instagram post, the actor also expressed gratitude to senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal for backing her as the president of AMMA amid the controversies.
She thanked "Mammookka" and "Lalettan" for advising her not to resign, to stand firm on her stances, and to fight back, while also extending thanks to all AMMA members who stood solidly by her in this fight.
The Ad-hoc Committee and Controversies
The entire governing body, led by Shweta Menon, had submitted its resignation following the Annual General Body meeting held on June 21. Internal rifts that brewed within the organization since last February had led to the mass resignation and the subsequent crisis.
Following the resignation of the governing body, a meeting chaired by actor Jagadish formed an ad-hoc committee for urgent temporary administration, with Ramesh Pisharody as the convener and Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Krishna, and Krishna Prabha among its members. However, Shweta Menon approached the court, pointing out that the formation of this committee violated the organization’s bylaws.
Shweta Menon had earlier taken to social media to counter allegations raised by Ramesh Pisharody and Ganesh Kumar, who claimed that she and other office-bearers had not formally submitted resignation letters. In a Facebook post, Shweta alleged that certain vested interests facing accusations were attempting to hijack the organization and that a massive conspiracy had taken place to dismantle the governing body.
Later on Friday, a leaked telephone conversation between Ramesh Pisharody and Shweta Menon regarding reconciliation talks went viral on social media.
Pisharody clarified that he was not the one who leaked the audio. Subsequently, he resigned from the post of ad-hoc convener, stating that he was stepping down because he did not want to drag the organization into legal battles.
As rifts and disputes intensify within AMMA, actresses Ansiba Hassan, Usha Haseena, Maala Parvathi, and Maya Viswanath revealed the bitter experiences and injustice they faced within the organization.
During a joint press conference held in Kochi, they levelled grave allegations against Shweta Menon.
The artists stated that they decided to meet the media together after being subjected to continuous character assassination. They also alleged that certain individuals are deliberately attempting to foster polarization and communalism among artists within the film industry. Ansiba Hassan alleged that she was insulted by being called a "Jihadi," but the police did not even register an FIR despite a complaint being lodged.
Ansiba Hassan stated that she joined the AMMA with great expectations but faced severe mental agony and bitter experiences instead.
She spoke out against the internal rifts and the injustice she endured within the association.
Ansiba revealed that she had directly called and apprised Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Uma Thomas MLA, and Bindu Krishna seeking justice against the harassment she faced, but it was of no use.
She alleged that the police, yielding to influence, were not even ready to register an FIR. Ultimately, she got justice only after approaching the court. She criticized the City Police Commissioner for trying to downplay the case even after the court's intervention.
"The Commissioner claimed that this was merely an internal issue within AMMA. His contention is that calling me a 'Jihadi' and insulting me was just a joke. How can a Commissioner speak like this? Clear injustice is happening here. No action was taken even after informing the Home Minister," said Ansiba Hassan.
Ansiba demanded that a special inquiry should find out whether proper action is being taken on such complaints when 'Operation Toofan' is being implemented in the state.
She reminded that under no circumstance should Kerala and its film industry be allowed to be communalized, and added that the leadership's refusal to keep the accused individual away from the organization is highly condemnable.
Ansiba also pointed out that while there were no financial allegations against the previous committee which included Mohanlal, there are massive financial allegations against the current committee led by Shweta Menon.
Usha Haseena Alleges Rs 2 Crore Financial Irregularity
Actor Usha Haseena alleged that things that should never happen in any organization are taking place inside AMMA. She stated that those currently in the leadership reached power through shortcuts, driven solely by a thirst for power and ego. She alleged that attempts were made to isolate Ansiba in the organization right from the beginning.
She stated that actor Anoop Chandran made and circulated a derogatory video about Ansiba. When this issue was brought to Shweta Menon's attention, she allegedly reacted by saying, "That serves her right."
The actors also alleged during the press conference that Shweta Menon leaking her phone conversation with actor Ramesh Pisharody was a clear cybercrime.
They noted that Shweta leaked the audio after muting many of her own controversial remarks. Further, Usha Haseena revealed that actor Baburaj had mentioned that Shweta Menon received Rs 2 crore from the BJP. The allegation is that this money was taken by promising that AMMA members would be made candidates in elections. Usha Haseena questioned why Shweta failed to give a clear reply if these allegations of financial irregularities were false.
Shweta Alleged an Attempt to Convert Four People, Claims Maala Parvathi
Actor Maala Parvathi demanded that those trying to create polarization and communalization among artists in the Malayalam film industry should not assume leadership roles in its organizations.
She revealed that Shweta Menon had raised a false allegation that Ansiba tried to convert four persons to another religion on a movie set.
Shweta allegedly threatened Ansiba, saying that if this information came out, she would no longer have a place in the film industry.
Maala Parvathi noted that there were attempts to blow up even minor details regarding Ansiba breaking her fast during a shoot into a major communal issue.
She added that actor Tini Tom misused these issues by turning them into WhatsApp chats.
Maala Parvathi pointed out that when questions regarding these matters were raised during the organization's General Body meeting, Shweta Menon walked out as she could not answer them.
She also clarified the court ruling regarding the current administrative setup of the organization. She explained that the court's restriction currently applies only to Ramesh Pisharody continuing in his official capacity, whereas the ad-hoc committee can legally move forward. She concluded by reminding that leaders should be those who unite everyone, not those who create divisions among artists, and stated that they came forward strongly to nip such communalizing attempts in the film industry in the bud.
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