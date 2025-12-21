ETV Bharat / state

‘Kerala, A Dreamland For Writers,’ Says Telugu Writer Suddala Ashok Teja

Kochi: Celebrated Telugu poet and lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja on Saturday termed Kerala a dreamland for writers. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the inaugural Indian Cultural Congress being held in Kochi, the National Award-winning writer commended the socio-political climate, specifically acknowledging the state government’s success in eradicating poverty and commitment to high literacy.

"This is a truly literate land, an ideal sanctuary for writing and cultural activism," he observed. Teja opined that the event holds immense relevance as the country navigates through a critical juncture. The deliberations taking place here are vital for shaping the future discourse of the nation,” he added.

Participating as a representative of Telugu literature, Teja expressed his profound happiness at the initiative. He drew parallels with his home state, noting that the Telangana government has been extending robust support to linguistic and cultural endeavours. He expressed hope that the vibrant, progressive cultural atmosphere evident in Kerala would eventually be replicated across all states in the federation.