‘Kerala, A Dreamland For Writers,’ Says Telugu Writer Suddala Ashok Teja
Suddala Ashok Teja is in Kochi to attend the inaugural Indian Cultural Congress.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Kochi: Celebrated Telugu poet and lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja on Saturday termed Kerala a dreamland for writers. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the inaugural Indian Cultural Congress being held in Kochi, the National Award-winning writer commended the socio-political climate, specifically acknowledging the state government’s success in eradicating poverty and commitment to high literacy.
"This is a truly literate land, an ideal sanctuary for writing and cultural activism," he observed. Teja opined that the event holds immense relevance as the country navigates through a critical juncture. The deliberations taking place here are vital for shaping the future discourse of the nation,” he added.
Participating as a representative of Telugu literature, Teja expressed his profound happiness at the initiative. He drew parallels with his home state, noting that the Telangana government has been extending robust support to linguistic and cultural endeavours. He expressed hope that the vibrant, progressive cultural atmosphere evident in Kerala would eventually be replicated across all states in the federation.
Addressing the core themes of the congress, the lyricist underscored that while India is a land of diverse cultures, the underlying emotions of love and affection remain universal. He urged both governments and the literary fraternity to respect this plurality.
Citing the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka as a grim reminder of the threats against dissenting voices, he stressed the need for vigilance. However, he noted with relief that the literary landscapes of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have remained free from such persecution based on language or culture.
On his maiden visit to the region, Teja said he was captivated by the state's scenic tapestry of green hills and lakes. Teja also invoked the legacies of Renaissance icons like Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali, crediting them with laying the foundation for the state’s enduring cultural and social revolution. His prolific three-decade career spans over 2,000 songs and several books.
Also read: