Kerala's Little Angel: 10-Month-Old Alin's Gift Of Life To Others After Her Death In Road Mishap

Alin, the youngest organ donor of Kerala, died in road mishap and her parents decided to donate her organs in a brave and noble initiative.
Pathanamthitta: Alin Sherin Abraham lived for only 10 months but ensured that she gave life to others.
Alin was left brain-dead after a road accident earlier this month. Her parents decided to donate her kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves, making her the youngest organ donor in Kerala. Alin was bid adieu by a large crowd at Nedungadapally St Thomas CSI Church Cemetery in Mallappally, Pathanamthitta where she was buried with full state honours.
Thousands of people from different parts of Kerala thronged the church courtyard to have a glimpse of the little angel for the last time and participate in the funeral ceremony. State Minister Veena George paid her last respects on behalf of the state government along with Union Minister Suresh Gopi.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the child's parents for their decision and ordered a police guard of honor as a mark of respect for the departed soul. In a post on X, he said, "The passing of 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham in a road accident at Kottayam has deeply saddened us all. In the midst of unimaginable pain, her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, chose to donate her organs".
He added, "By becoming Kerala’s youngest organ donor, little Alin has granted a new lease of life to five others, a monumental act of compassion that reflects the true spirit of Kerala. I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I also salute the dedicated health professionals, police and support teams whose swift coordination made the transplants possible. We will bid farewell to Alin Sherin Abraham with official honours".
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar too lauded Alin's parents who despite the huge loss took a decision that changed the lives of five individuals. "Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he said in a post on X.
Actor Kamal Haasan too took to X and said, "Salute you, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John. Our baby, Alin Sherin Abraham, lived for months within her mother, and ten months embraced by her parents’ boundless love. Now, she will help five other babies live better lives. By mindset and by heart, you are - and will always remain - loving parents. Please retrieve your happiness through life. You both truly deserve it".
Alin was critically injured in a road accident on MC Road near Pallam-Borma junction in Pathanamthitta on February 5. She was confirmed brain dead on February 13 while undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi.
Our baby, Alin Sherin Abraham, lived for months within her mother, and ten months embraced by her parents’ boundless love. Now, she will help five other babies live better lives.
Alin’s organs were transported at 7.13 pm on Friday from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi through a green corridor. The ambulance reached KIMS Health Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in a little over 3 hours. Six-month-old Dhriya received Alin’s liver in a transplant surgery that started at 10.30 pm. Dhriya became the youngest in Kerala to receive a liver from another infant.
Doctors said Dhriya is stable. Alin’s heart valves were donated to Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, while her corneas were sent to the eye bank at AIMS, Kochi. They will be preserved for suitable transplant candidates.
Alin’s kidneys were donated to a 10-year-old nephrology patient at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The surgery was completed successfully early on Saturday. The girl spoke to her parents after the transplant, and her condition is said to be stable.
