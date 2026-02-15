ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Little Angel: 10-Month-Old Alin's Gift Of Life To Others After Her Death In Road Mishap

Pathanamthitta: Alin Sherin Abraham lived for only 10 months but ensured that she gave life to others.

Alin was left brain-dead after a road accident earlier this month. Her parents decided to donate her kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves, making her the youngest organ donor in Kerala. Alin was bid adieu by a large crowd at Nedungadapally St Thomas CSI Church Cemetery in Mallappally, Pathanamthitta where she was buried with full state honours.

Thousands of people from different parts of Kerala thronged the church courtyard to have a glimpse of the little angel for the last time and participate in the funeral ceremony. State Minister Veena George paid her last respects on behalf of the state government along with Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the child's parents for their decision and ordered a police guard of honor as a mark of respect for the departed soul. In a post on X, he said, "The passing of 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham in a road accident at Kottayam has deeply saddened us all. In the midst of unimaginable pain, her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, chose to donate her organs".

He added, "By becoming Kerala’s youngest organ donor, little Alin has granted a new lease of life to five others, a monumental act of compassion that reflects the true spirit of Kerala. I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I also salute the dedicated health professionals, police and support teams whose swift coordination made the transplants possible. We will bid farewell to Alin Sherin Abraham with official honours".