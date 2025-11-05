ETV Bharat / state

A Survey of Keoladeo Ghana National Park Has Revealed Many Rare And Extinct Plants

Bharatpur: A team of scientists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has been conducting a detailed study of Keoladeo Ghana National Park Ghana's vegetation to assess the ecological changes over the past three decades. Till now, over 400 plant species have been identified, which include many rare and extinct plants that have reappeared after years of extinction.

Director Manas Singh highlighted that the scientists have rediscovered some species that were considered extinct in the 2000s. These include rare flowering plants, ancient grass species, and aquatic plants. This reappearance indicates that Keoladeo's ecology is recovering despite different climatic pressures.

This survey is not just a plant count, but a new initiative to understand the entire ecosystem of the National Park, the connection between soil, water, and birds. Singh explained that the last comprehensive botanical survey at Keoladeo was conducted in the 1990s, and since then, the park has undergone significant environmental and climatic changes.

During this period, water scarcity, monsoon fluctuations, and years of drought have impacted the biodiversity of the dense forest. The BSI scientific team is visiting the park's various zones – grassland, wetland, and woodland – to count, collect samples, and photodocument terrestrial and aquatic plants. This survey began two and a half years ago. The team of scientists have been visiting the park during different seasons to document the vegetation status of each season.