A Survey of Keoladeo Ghana National Park Has Revealed Many Rare And Extinct Plants
This survey has been undertaken to understand the entire ecosystem of the national park, and some plants have reappeared after extinction
Bharatpur: A team of scientists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has been conducting a detailed study of Keoladeo Ghana National Park Ghana's vegetation to assess the ecological changes over the past three decades. Till now, over 400 plant species have been identified, which include many rare and extinct plants that have reappeared after years of extinction.
Director Manas Singh highlighted that the scientists have rediscovered some species that were considered extinct in the 2000s. These include rare flowering plants, ancient grass species, and aquatic plants. This reappearance indicates that Keoladeo's ecology is recovering despite different climatic pressures.
This survey is not just a plant count, but a new initiative to understand the entire ecosystem of the National Park, the connection between soil, water, and birds. Singh explained that the last comprehensive botanical survey at Keoladeo was conducted in the 1990s, and since then, the park has undergone significant environmental and climatic changes.
During this period, water scarcity, monsoon fluctuations, and years of drought have impacted the biodiversity of the dense forest. The BSI scientific team is visiting the park's various zones – grassland, wetland, and woodland – to count, collect samples, and photodocument terrestrial and aquatic plants. This survey began two and a half years ago. The team of scientists have been visiting the park during different seasons to document the vegetation status of each season.
This survey is slated to be completed within the next three to four months, and the report will be published as a photobook, to make it accessible to the general public. Sigh said, "till now, all the reports were written in scientific language that made it difficult for the general public to read and comprehend. This new report will include the flowering stage, general condition, and identifiable photographs of each plant, to depict them in these different stages. It will also be made available to tourists at the Keoladeo Information Centre."
"This national park faces a big challenge of the availibility of water since the 1990s. There have been delayed monsoons and a lack of water in the canal system, which have caused many ponds and reservoirs to dry up. During the 2000s, water was chronically scarce, many plant and aquatic grass species disappeared," Singh said.
Changes to the Keoladeo management plan are also likely after this survey report is released. The remedial measures will also change as per the recorded evidence. For example, if vegetation is to be declining or new ones are seen increasing, the management will modify the conservation strategy accordingly.
The Keoladeo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also recognised as a Ramsar site. More than 375 bird species visit the park, but their existence is based on the same plant diversity that sustains this entire ecosystem. This study by the BSI is scientifically documenting the layers of this greenery, so that this living laboratory can be better preserved for future generations.
