Kenyan Man Held In Bhubaneswar Under POCSO Act For Kidnapping Minor
Police said Mohammad Faiyaz came into contact with the minor girl while playing an online carrom game in September 2025.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A Kenyan citizen, who has been staying in Odisha on a visa, was arrested for allegedly befriending a minor girl with a wrong motive and kidnapping her for religious conversion in Bhubaneswar.
According to police, Mohammad Faiyaz, who had befriended the minor girl in September 2025 through an online career gaming app, kept her at a hotel in Bhubaneswar. Superintendent of police, Prathik Singh, said a woman went to Puri Town Police Station and informed that her minor daughter had been kidnapped by a person. According to her, the abductor also demanded Rs 1 lakh from their family.
"A woman lodged a complaint at the Puri Town Police Station, stating that a person had abducted her minor daughter and was demanding Rs one lakh. A case (No. 809/26) was registered at the Town Police Station in connection with this,” Singh said.
Earlier, police swung into action, and the caller was tracked in no time. Police came to know that the location of the call was Bhubaneswar. Immediately, the police team searched the area, rescued the girl from a hotel and arrested the accused.
“The name of the accused is Mohammad Faiyaz, who is from Kenya. In September last year, the accused came in contact with a victim while playing an online carrom game. The accused befriended the minor girl through various means,” Singh said.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was insisting on the religious conversion of the minor girl. The Kenyan youth had taken his father to Gujarat for treatment on a visa and returned to Bhubaneswar on November 10.
Singh said he was in contact with the minor girl and went to Puri SCS College to meet the minor girl. He also called her family members and demanded Rs one lakh. Police came to know that the accused was in contact with many other women through his mobile phone.
According to police, the accused also forced the young minor girl to get physically intimate with him. A case has been registered on charges of kidnapping and molestation of a minor under the POCSO Act. The accused's passport, visa and two mobile phones have been seized.
The accused will be brought to police remand and interrogated further, the police official said and added that the real reason behind the incident will be investigated.
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