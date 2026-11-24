ETV Bharat / state

Kenyan Man Held In Bhubaneswar Under POCSO Act For Kidnapping Minor

Mohammad Faiyaz, the accused. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: A Kenyan citizen, who has been staying in Odisha on a visa, was arrested for allegedly befriending a minor girl with a wrong motive and kidnapping her for religious conversion in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, Mohammad Faiyaz, who had befriended the minor girl in September 2025 through an online career gaming app, kept her at a hotel in Bhubaneswar. Superintendent of police, Prathik Singh, said a woman went to Puri Town Police Station and informed that her minor daughter had been kidnapped by a person. According to her, the abductor also demanded Rs 1 lakh from their family.

"A woman lodged a complaint at the Puri Town Police Station, stating that a person had abducted her minor daughter and was demanding Rs one lakh. A case (No. 809/26) was registered at the Town Police Station in connection with this,” Singh said. Earlier, police swung into action, and the caller was tracked in no time. Police came to know that the location of the call was Bhubaneswar. Immediately, the police team searched the area, rescued the girl from a hotel and arrested the accused. “The name of the accused is Mohammad Faiyaz, who is from Kenya. In September last year, the accused came in contact with a victim while playing an online carrom game. The accused befriended the minor girl through various means,” Singh said.