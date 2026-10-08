Tired Of Domestic Violence, Woman Kills Drunkard Husband In Odisha's Kendrapara
Manorama, allegedly strangled her husband by stepping on his neck while he was sleeping after returning home late on Wednesday night, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
Kendrapara: A woman allegedly killed her husband while he was asleep in an inebriated state following a quarrel at Malapatana village under Aali police station in Odisha's Kendrapara district.
The deceased was identified as Niranjan Sahu (40). Police said, his wife, Manorama, allegedly strangled him by stepping on his neck while he was sleeping after returning home late on Wednesday night following a drinking session. Manorama, who was arrested for the crime, admitted to have killed Niranjan to the media.
She said Niranjan was an alcoholic and used to beat her regularly. She further said Niranjan had ill intentions towards his own daughter and was jailed over domestic dispute. Manorama said Niranjan was released from prison a few days back and started drinking and beating her as before. She said she worked at a hotel cleaning utensils to support their two children and claimed she could no longer tolerate the alleged domestic torture.
"On Wednesday evening, while I was cooking at home, Niranjan hit me with a stick. After that, he fell asleep intoxicated. I stood on his neck and killed him. How much more torture can I bear," Manorama said, adding her children, a son and a minor daughter assisted her in the killing.
Niranjan's father, Shankarshan, filed a complaint with the police and said his son was murdered. Pattamundai IIC Sukanta Patra said, "This morning, we received information that a person's body was lying in the veranda of a house in Malpatna village. Aali police station officials and other staff rushed to the village and seized Niranjan Sahu's body".
Patra said Niranjan had been jailed over a domestic violence incident. "His wife Manorama told the police that she had killed him. Based on her statement, we have sent the body for autopsy. We are questioning Manorama at the police station. She said that her children were involved in the incident. They will also be brought to the police station for questioning," he informed.
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