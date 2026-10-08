ETV Bharat / state

Tired Of Domestic Violence, Woman Kills Drunkard Husband In Odisha's Kendrapara

Police personnel at the crime spot ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: A woman allegedly killed her husband while he was asleep in an inebriated state following a quarrel at Malapatana village under Aali police station in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Sahu (40). Police said, his wife, Manorama, allegedly strangled him by stepping on his neck while he was sleeping after returning home late on Wednesday night following a drinking session. Manorama, who was arrested for the crime, admitted to have killed Niranjan to the media.

She said Niranjan was an alcoholic and used to beat her regularly. She further said Niranjan had ill intentions towards his own daughter and was jailed over domestic dispute. Manorama said Niranjan was released from prison a few days back and started drinking and beating her as before. She said she worked at a hotel cleaning utensils to support their two children and claimed she could no longer tolerate the alleged domestic torture. "On Wednesday evening, while I was cooking at home, Niranjan hit me with a stick. After that, he fell asleep intoxicated. I stood on his neck and killed him. How much more torture can I bear," Manorama said, adding her children, a son and a minor daughter assisted her in the killing.