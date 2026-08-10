ETV Bharat / state

Women In Odisha's Kendrapara Stare At Job Loss As District's Sole Sal Leaf Unit On The Verge Of Shutting Down

Kendrapara: Laxmipriya Singh is apprehensive of losing her job as the sal leaf unit where she works, in Odisha's Kendrapara district, is on the verge of shutting down.

Laxmipriya works at SMS Green Home in Derabish, the district's sole sal leaf unit where utensils and other items are made out of the leaves. Laxmipriya said when she started working at the unit, she earned Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month and now the earnings have declined to Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month.

The unit once employed over 700 women and now the number has dwindled to 200. The women said if no government support is provided to unit, it may soon shut down.

After the government banned single-use plastic materials for packaging food and other items, this district's first sal leaf unit was set up by members of the Derabish Block Federation. In February 2025, the federation established the unit at the closed Hafimelak Primary School where 18 machines were installed.

Sal and siali leaves were collected as raw materials for the unit from Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Keonjhar. The women, employed at the unit made plates and other utensils with the leaves. The utensils made at the unit are sold within Kendrapara, other districts of Odisha and other states. However, the unit is now on the verge of shutting down due to paucity of funds to purchase the raw material.