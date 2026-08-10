Women In Odisha's Kendrapara Stare At Job Loss As District's Sole Sal Leaf Unit On The Verge Of Shutting Down
The unit, set up in 2025, lacks funds to buy raw materials from tribals in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kandhamal, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Kendrapara: Laxmipriya Singh is apprehensive of losing her job as the sal leaf unit where she works, in Odisha's Kendrapara district, is on the verge of shutting down.
Laxmipriya works at SMS Green Home in Derabish, the district's sole sal leaf unit where utensils and other items are made out of the leaves. Laxmipriya said when she started working at the unit, she earned Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month and now the earnings have declined to Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month.
The unit once employed over 700 women and now the number has dwindled to 200. The women said if no government support is provided to unit, it may soon shut down.
After the government banned single-use plastic materials for packaging food and other items, this district's first sal leaf unit was set up by members of the Derabish Block Federation. In February 2025, the federation established the unit at the closed Hafimelak Primary School where 18 machines were installed.
Sal and siali leaves were collected as raw materials for the unit from Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Keonjhar. The women, employed at the unit made plates and other utensils with the leaves. The utensils made at the unit are sold within Kendrapara, other districts of Odisha and other states. However, the unit is now on the verge of shutting down due to paucity of funds to purchase the raw material.
Derabish Block Federation chief Manorama Rout said, "The members of Derabish Block Mission Shakti decided to make utensils from sal leaves as they are an ideal and environment-friendly replacement for plastic utensils. The unit, the first in the district, was also established to empower local women."
Rout said the leaves used to make utensils at the unit are bought directly from tribals of Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Keonjhar. "It was a win-win situation for those selling the leaves and those working at the unit. However, lack of administrative support has emerged a major cause of concern for the unit," she said.
Rout said the unit still is receiving orders from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul. "We are also receiving orders from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. However, the problem is that we lack funds for procuring raw material," she said, adding the unit's managers had approached senior officials like director and Mission Shakti and the district collector for help but in vain.
Suhana Begum of Kaupada village said, she and others like her had pooled in funds to establish the unit. "There was a time when 700 to 800 women worked at the unit. But now, we have machines but no money. We are deprived of government aid," she said.
On the other hand, Kendrapara additional collector Rabindra Mallik denied the allegation that government assistance has not yet been extended to the unit. He said, "The women who set up this unit were given a loan of Rs 5 lakh through Gram Panchayat Level Federation. They have been asked to submit a utilization certificate regarding how they spent it and the business they conducted with it. They have been asked to prepare a DPR regarding their unit. Once the details are received, efforts will be made to extend further assistance to the unit," he said.
Also Read
Odisha tribal villagers make masks using Sal leaves as protection