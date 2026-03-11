ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Writes To Delhi HC Chief Justice Seeking Transfer Of Excise Case To An 'Impartial' Bench: AAP

New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the excise policy case have written to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, urging him to transfer the case from Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have sought the transfer of the case to an "impartial" bench of the High Court, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kejriwal and others have, in a written representation to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, accused Justice Sharma of "bias", according to the statement.