Kejriwal Writes To Delhi HC Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Says Won't Appear In Excise Case Personally Or Through Lawyer
The row involves Kejriwal seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma from the excise policy case, alleging bias.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, informing her that he will not appear in the excise case personally or through his lawyer in her court.
Kejriwal said he will follow Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha, as he reserves the right to appeal in the Supreme Court against Justice Sharma's order in the case.
The row involves Kejriwal seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma from the excise policy case, alleging bias due to her attending events linked to an RSS-affiliated lawyers' body. Justice Sharma has rejected the plea, noting it was based on "conjectures".
Earlier, Kejriwal had urged Justice Sharma to step down from hearing the CBI's challenge to his discharge in the liquor policy case, alleging the court showed partiality and that the judge's children work for the central government, representing a potential conflict of interest.
Justice Sharma dismissed the plea, stating, "you put the judiciary on trial" and that her children’s professional standing should not be linked to her judicial work.
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