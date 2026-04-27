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Kejriwal Writes To Delhi HC Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Says Won't Appear In Excise Case Personally Or Through Lawyer

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, informing her that he will not appear in the excise case personally or through his lawyer in her court.

Kejriwal said he will follow Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha, as he reserves the right to appeal in the Supreme Court against Justice Sharma's order in the case.

The row involves Kejriwal seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma from the excise policy case, alleging bias due to her attending events linked to an RSS-affiliated lawyers' body. Justice Sharma has rejected the plea, noting it was based on "conjectures".