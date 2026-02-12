ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Withdraws Plea In Delhi HC Challenging Summons In ED Case; Agency To Appeal Acquittal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his petition from the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that had issued a summons to him for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to its notices.

During the hearing, Kejriwal’s counsel informed the High Court that since the trial court had already acquitted him in the matter, the petition was being withdrawn.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju told the court that the agency would challenge the trial court’s order acquitting Kejriwal before the High Court.

It may be noted that on January 22, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted Kejriwal in the case related to his non-appearance in response to the ED summons. The order was passed by Additional Judicial Magistrate First Class Paras Dalal.