Kejriwal Withdraws Plea In Delhi HC Challenging Summons In ED Case; Agency To Appeal Acquittal
Kejriwal’s counsel informed the High Court that since the trial court had already acquitted him in the matter, the petition was being withdrawn.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his petition from the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that had issued a summons to him for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to its notices.
During the hearing, Kejriwal’s counsel informed the High Court that since the trial court had already acquitted him in the matter, the petition was being withdrawn.
Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju told the court that the agency would challenge the trial court’s order acquitting Kejriwal before the High Court.
It may be noted that on January 22, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted Kejriwal in the case related to his non-appearance in response to the ED summons. The order was passed by Additional Judicial Magistrate First Class Paras Dalal.
The ED had filed two complaints against Kejriwal prior to his arrest. The ED has alleged that he had failed to comply with multiple summons issued for questioning. The complaints pertained to the alleged violation of the ED’s notices before his arrest.
In connection with the Delhi excise policy case, the ED had arrested Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on October 4, 2024, following questioning at his official residence. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023, after being questioned in Tihar Jail. He had earlier been arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023.
In this case, all accused persons, including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have been granted bail.
Read More:
- 'No Incriminating Evidence Against Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case', Argues Senior Counsel
- Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In Case Of Ignoring ED Summonses In Ongoing Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
- Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Writes To Kejriwal On Stray Dog Issue, Asks Him To Issue Public Apology