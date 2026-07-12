Kejriwal Holds Sundarkand Path To Protest Ram Temple Donation 'Theft'; BJP Calls Him 'Electoral Hindu'
Launching a nationwide signature campaign, the AAP chief claimed that people had expected strict action but had instead witnessed attempts to shield the main accused.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP's Delhi unit secretary Harish Khurana called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal an electoral Hindu after the latter organised a 'Sundarkand Path' (recitation of the Sundarkand) ceremony at Japanese Park in Sector 10 of New Delhi's Rohini on Sunday to protest the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram Temple.
"This is not the first time we have said this, as we have seen it from him before. Whenever elections approach, Kejriwal's actions prove that he is merely an electoral Hindu," Khrana added.
Referring to AAP's nationwide signature campaign, Khurana said this was nothing but a charade. "Today, Kejriwal is making tall claims, stating that a signature campaign will be launched against the donation theft at the Ram Mandir. With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal and his entire gang are putting on a show of being electoral Hindus. This is the same Kejriwal who used to say that his grandmother believed the Ram Mandir should not be built in Ayodhya and that one should not visit that temple."
Training his gun at senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, he said this is the same Sisodia who used to say that a university, not the Ram Mandir, should be built there.
.#चुनावी_हिंदू_केजरीवाल pic.twitter.com/L2LTh9n5Wh— Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) July 12, 2026
"The entire Aam Aadmi Party held the view that something else should be constructed at that site instead of the Ram Mandir. They are pretending to be Hindus now simply because elections are around the corner. Kejriwal became an "electoral Hindu" with an eye on the UP elections," he added.
Khurana further said that when elections were held in Delhi, Kejriwal would visit a Hanuman temple to offer prayers every other day. "It has been 1.5 years. Let Kejriwal say how many times he has visited the Hanuman temple since the electoral defeat," he said.
He said Kejriwal remained silent on the gold theft at Sabarimala as his allies were in power there at the time. "In contrast, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking action regarding the donation theft case. An SIT has been constituted, proceedings are underway, and arrests have already been made. Therefore, attempts to politicise this theft should stop," the BJP MLA said.
Khrurana said the people of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and the entire nation are witnessing Kejriwal's hypocrisy whenever elections are around the corner.
Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to protect those allegedly involved in the Shri Ram Temple donation row, claiming that people had expected strict action but had instead witnessed attempts to shield the accused.
"People had hoped that the Prime Minister would not spare any thief and would ensure that they receive the harshest punishment. But the events of the past few days show that every effort is being made to protect the thieves and the dacoits," he said at the launch of the nationwide signature campaign.
He further alleged that there was no investigation into the alleged land scam or construction-related commissions and described the SIT and FIR in the donation theft case as an attempt to shield those responsible. "There's no investigation into the land scam, nor is there any investigation into the commission-grabbing involved in temple construction. A few minor investigations were conducted into the theft of offerings, a fake SIT was formed, and a fake FIR was filed. People are left with no confidence that the Prime Minister will act," Kejriwal said.
The campaign, demanding strict action against those accused of corruption, theft and alleged irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Temple, began with the Sundarkand Path, joined by Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal and Sisodia.
श्री राम मंदिर में चोरी करने वाले महापापियों के विरुद्ध रामभक्तों का शंखनाद | रोहिणी, दिल्ली से LIVE https://t.co/cR7NwXVfyp— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2026
Addressing party workers and supporters, Kejriwal alleged that financial irregularities had taken place during the construction of the temple and in the handling of devotees' offerings.
"The robbery that took place in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees all over the world. They left nothing untouched, engaged in land scams... They stole the money that lakhs and crores of devotees had given in the name of God. Even when the Ram temple was being built, large-scale commission-taking went on. In 40 days, 70 theft incidents were caught on CCTV inside. The CCTV recording of eight months has been deleted," he claimed.
He further alleged that despite repeated demands for action, no meaningful investigation had taken place. "We kept demanding. We thought that the people at the top would do something. But now it's clear that they won't do anything because people from their own party and their brother organisations are involved in this. The entire system is engaged in protecting dacoits and thieves," Kejriwal alleged.
Calling upon devotees to join the campaign, he said, "Today we organised the Sundarkand. Every devotee must take a vow that for those people who committed robbery in Lord Ram's house, we will not stay silent until we get them the punishment of hanging."
He also urged supporters to sign and send a letter addressed to PM Modi.
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