ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Holds Sundarkand Path To Protest Ram Temple Donation 'Theft'; BJP Calls Him 'Electoral Hindu'

New Delhi: BJP's Delhi unit secretary Harish Khurana called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal an electoral Hindu after the latter organised a 'Sundarkand Path' (recitation of the Sundarkand) ceremony at Japanese Park in Sector 10 of New Delhi's Rohini on Sunday to protest the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

"This is not the first time we have said this, as we have seen it from him before. Whenever elections approach, Kejriwal's actions prove that he is merely an electoral Hindu," Khrana added.

Referring to AAP's nationwide signature campaign, Khurana said this was nothing but a charade. "Today, Kejriwal is making tall claims, stating that a signature campaign will be launched against the donation theft at the Ram Mandir. With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal and his entire gang are putting on a show of being electoral Hindus. This is the same Kejriwal who used to say that his grandmother believed the Ram Mandir should not be built in Ayodhya and that one should not visit that temple."

Training his gun at senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, he said this is the same Sisodia who used to say that a university, not the Ram Mandir, should be built there.

"The entire Aam Aadmi Party held the view that something else should be constructed at that site instead of the Ram Mandir. They are pretending to be Hindus now simply because elections are around the corner. Kejriwal became an "electoral Hindu" with an eye on the UP elections," he added.

Khurana further said that when elections were held in Delhi, Kejriwal would visit a Hanuman temple to offer prayers every other day. "It has been 1.5 years. Let Kejriwal say how many times he has visited the Hanuman temple since the electoral defeat," he said.

He said Kejriwal remained silent on the gold theft at Sabarimala as his allies were in power there at the time. "In contrast, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking action regarding the donation theft case. An SIT has been constituted, proceedings are underway, and arrests have already been made. Therefore, attempts to politicise this theft should stop," the BJP MLA said.

Khrurana said the people of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and the entire nation are witnessing Kejriwal's hypocrisy whenever elections are around the corner.