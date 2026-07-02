Kejriwal Demands Probe into Alleged Irregularities at Ram Temple, Targets Centre
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that only lower-level employees had been arrested to create an impression of action while the "real masterminds" are untouched.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Centre of attempting to shield influential individuals in the alleged theft of offerings and other irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Temple. He demanded a fair and comprehensive investigation into the matter.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that only lower-level employees had been arrested to create an impression of action while the "real masterminds" are untouched.
He said the Shri Ram Temple Trust was constituted under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that its key members, including General Secretary Champat Rai, were considered close to the Prime Minister. Therefore, he said, the government could not evade responsibility if allegations of irregularities and theft had come to light.
"If such large-scale irregularities have taken place, was the government unaware of them? And if it knew, why was no action taken? This shows an administrative failure," Kejriwal said.
The AAP chief also referred to the alleged land deals involving the temple trust that came under scrutiny in 2021. He said that parcels of land worth crores of rupees were sold to the trust at several times their original value within minutes and demanded an impartial investigation into those transactions as well.
Kejriwal further alleged that contractors involved in the temple's construction had been asked to pay commissions and that thefts within the temple premises had continued for a longer period. He also questioned reports that several months of CCTV footage had been deleted and said no senior official or responsible person had been held accountable.
"If these allegations are true, this is not only a case of theft but a serious issue of faith of millions of devotees," he said.
Questioning the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Kejriwal alleged that it had been constituted only as a cover-up exercise and that the probe had been restricted only to the alleged irregularities in offerings.
He said that an SIT had also been formed in 2021 to investigate the land deals but said that neither its findings nor any consequential action had been made public.
The former Delhi chief minister also criticised the manner in which arrests had been made and alleged that those detained were only lower-level employees. He said that the police had not even sought custodial interrogation and had instead sent the accused directly to judicial custody. It raises doubts whether investigators were trying to identify the alleged masterminds.
Kejriwal further said that public statements indicates the possible involvement of influential figures and said the investigation should not be confined to junior employees if there were fears that the names of senior leaders and responsible individuals could emerge.
He also questioned the role of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, saying it was difficult to expect an impartial probe if the government itself was not acting fairly.
"The people of the country want to know who is being protected and why," Kejriwal said, adding that because the Shri Ram Temple is a centre of faith for millions, a transparent, fair and comprehensive investigation was essential so that anyone found guilty could be punished in as per the law.
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