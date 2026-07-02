ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Demands Probe into Alleged Irregularities at Ram Temple, Targets Centre

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Centre of attempting to shield influential individuals in the alleged theft of offerings and other irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Temple. He demanded a fair and comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that only lower-level employees had been arrested to create an impression of action while the "real masterminds" are untouched.

He said the Shri Ram Temple Trust was constituted under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that its key members, including General Secretary Champat Rai, were considered close to the Prime Minister. Therefore, he said, the government could not evade responsibility if allegations of irregularities and theft had come to light.

"If such large-scale irregularities have taken place, was the government unaware of them? And if it knew, why was no action taken? This shows an administrative failure," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief also referred to the alleged land deals involving the temple trust that came under scrutiny in 2021. He said that parcels of land worth crores of rupees were sold to the trust at several times their original value within minutes and demanded an impartial investigation into those transactions as well.

Kejriwal further alleged that contractors involved in the temple's construction had been asked to pay commissions and that thefts within the temple premises had continued for a longer period. He also questioned reports that several months of CCTV footage had been deleted and said no senior official or responsible person had been held accountable.

"If these allegations are true, this is not only a case of theft but a serious issue of faith of millions of devotees," he said.