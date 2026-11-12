ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threats In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name; Sender Demands Rs 7 Cr Ransom

File photo of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ( IANS )

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding a ransom of Rs 7 crore.

Jarnail Singh, Tilak Nagar MLA, received the threat phone calls and WhatsApp messages, following which he filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali on November 6.

According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill both Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid. The Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act based on the complaint. The investigation has been entrusted to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.