Kejriwal, Daughter Get Death Threats In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name; Sender Demands Rs 7 Cr Ransom
MLA Jarnail Singh has complained to SSP, Mohali that he received phone calls and WhatsApp messages, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding a ransom of Rs 7 crore.
Jarnail Singh, Tilak Nagar MLA, received the threat phone calls and WhatsApp messages, following which he filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali on November 6.
According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill both Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.
The Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act based on the complaint. The investigation has been entrusted to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station.
Demanding strict action against the accused and his associates, the Tilak Nagar MLA has informed the police that he was used as an intermediary to convey the ransom demand and the death threat to Kejriwal and his daughter.
The MLA has requested that the police obtain the Call Detail Records (CDR), IP logs, and location traces for the mobile number used by the accused. He has also urged the police to identify and arrest other individuals linked to the accused, and to coordinate with relevant security agencies to ensure the safety of Kejriwal and his family. A screenshot of the threatening WhatsApp message has also been submitted to the police along with the complaint.
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