'Tried To Defame Us But Failed': Kejriwal Celebrates 'Kattar Imaandaar Holi' With AAP Leaders, Workers In Delhi

Sisodia's residence was bustling with activity since morning. Amid the beating of drums and patriotic songs, leaders and workers were seen dancing, singing and smearing colours on each other.

This was the first major occasion since Sisodia's release from jail and the recent court relief in the liquor policy case. After years of political turmoil and legal battles, this Holi turned into more than just a festival of colours. It was a celebration of political strength and moral victory for the AAP.

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders along with party workers celebrated 'Kattar Imaandaar Holi' at former deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence here on Wednesday.

Addressing the workers during the celebrations, Kejriwal said that Opposition parties tried every possible way to defame him and his team, but the colour of "kattar imaamdaar" is so strong that it cannot be tarnished by any conspiracy.

Senior leaders addressing party workers during Holi celebrations (Special Arrangement)

Launching a scathing attack on his opponents Sisodia said, "Even amidst their conspiracies and lies, the colours of the Aam Aadmi Party have not faded. Our real strength is honesty and the unwavering trust of the people. We will continue to move forward with these colours of truth and struggle." The deputy CM said that this Holi is like a "rebirth" for him, as he has emerged from the "kajal ki kothri" (jail) without any stain.

Veteran leaders, including Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bhardwaj were also present at the celebration. They called the celebrations as "victory of truth"

During the celebrations, AAP workers swayed to "Mera Rang De Basanti Chola" song and chanted slogans like "Jail Ke Taale Tut Gaye, Manish-Kejriwal Chut Gaye" (jail locks have been broken, Manish and Kejriwal have been released)." The celebrations ended with the leaders extending Holi greetings to the people of Delhi and the country, and praying for peace and harmony.

Several leaders gathered on Holi at Manish Sisodia's house (Special Arrangement)

Political analyst Naveen Gautam believes that through this "Kattar Imaandaar Holi", the AAP has sought to instill new enthusiasm among its workers for the upcoming elections. "The party sought to convey the message that despite imprisonments and investigations, there are no rifts within the leadership. Celebrated in a simple manner, this Holi, eschewing VIP culture, saw workers sitting on the ground, sharing refreshments and colours. By repeatedly using the term "kattar imaandaar", the party adopted a strategy to completely reject BJP's allegations of corruption," Gautam said.

Tight security arrangements were in place outside Sisodia's house.