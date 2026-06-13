Tamil Nadu: 'Furnace' Excavated In Keezhadi Highlights Ancient Tamil Iron Production Prowess
Keezhadi continues to validate the advancement of the ancient urban civilisation of the Tamils on the global stage.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Sivaganga: A 'furnace' testifying to the iron production capabilities of ancient Tamils has been unearthed during the ongoing 11th phase of excavations at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.
Keezhadi continues to validate the advancement of the ancient urban civilisation of the Tamils on the global stage. A furnace — a significant archaeological find — has been discovered during the current 11th phase of excavation. This discovery serves as further evidence of the remarkable technological knowledge and iron production capabilities of ancient Tamils.
Intensifying Phase 11 Excavations
Excavation work for the 11th phase at Keezhadi has been proceeding vigorously since March 18. Currently, detailed studies are being conducted across an area of approximately one and a half acres, involving nine excavation trenches. Previous excavations have already yielded numerous iron artifacts and structural remains indicating the presence of a factory or production centre.
The subsequent discovery of this furnace has generated great anticipation and excitement among archaeologists. Furnaces are typically used to smelt iron ore and transform it into usable products.
Researchers believe that this furnace could have been used during the Sangam era to manufacture various iron items, such as knives, sickles, and agricultural tools. This discovery confirms that Keezhadi was not merely a residential area but likely a significant industrial hub where industrial and manufacturing activities thrived.
When this furnace is examined alongside the iron artifacts previously discovered, it becomes evident that iron production and metallurgical industries at Keezhadi were highly advanced and technologically sophisticated. The ongoing 11th phase of excavations is expected to bring to light further historical evidence regarding the lifestyle, scientific acumen, industrial development, and urban civilisation of the Sangam-era Tamils.
Also Read: