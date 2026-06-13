ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 'Furnace' Excavated In Keezhadi Highlights Ancient Tamil Iron Production Prowess

Sivaganga: A 'furnace' testifying to the iron production capabilities of ancient Tamils ​​has been unearthed during the ongoing 11th phase of excavations at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.

Keezhadi continues to validate the advancement of the ancient urban civilisation of the Tamils ​​on the global stage. A furnace — a significant archaeological find — has been discovered during the current 11th phase of excavation. This discovery serves as further evidence of the remarkable technological knowledge and iron production capabilities of ancient Tamils.

Intensifying Phase 11 Excavations

Excavation work for the 11th phase at Keezhadi has been proceeding vigorously since March 18. Currently, detailed studies are being conducted across an area of ​​approximately one and a half acres, involving nine excavation trenches. Previous excavations have already yielded numerous iron artifacts and structural remains indicating the presence of a factory or production centre.