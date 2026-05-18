ETV Bharat / state

Keezhadi Excavation: Spherical Pot, Dyeing Bowls And Brick Structures Discovered

Sivaganga: A spherical pot, dyeing bowls and brick structures have been discovered during the ongoing 11th phase of excavations at Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga.

Excavation, underway at Keezhadi since 2014, is being conducted jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology. To date, thousands of artifacts have been recovered, serving to proclaim to the world the antiquity of Tamil civilization and the richness of the Vaigai river valley civilization. As part of the efforts, the recent discovery of a complete spherical pot at Keezhadi has garnered significant attention among archaeology enthusiasts.

An artefact discovered during the excavation (ETV Bharat)

Specifically, intensive excavation work has been underway since March 18 on land belonging to an individual named Gajendran in Keezhadi. With seven trenches dug so far, various pieces of evidence regarding the site's antiquity have come to light.

The excavations have yielded a multitude of artifacts, including brick structures, dyeing bowls, and terracotta pots with narrow mouths. Among the finds—while spherical-shaped pots have been recovered previously—the recent discovery of a complete, small-sized spherical pot is considered particularly significant.