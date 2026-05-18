Keezhadi Excavation: Spherical Pot, Dyeing Bowls And Brick Structures Discovered
The discovery of an intacty spherical pot during the 11th phase of excavations at Keezhadi invites comparison with the Indus Valley Civilization.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Sivaganga: A spherical pot, dyeing bowls and brick structures have been discovered during the ongoing 11th phase of excavations at Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga.
Excavation, underway at Keezhadi since 2014, is being conducted jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology. To date, thousands of artifacts have been recovered, serving to proclaim to the world the antiquity of Tamil civilization and the richness of the Vaigai river valley civilization. As part of the efforts, the recent discovery of a complete spherical pot at Keezhadi has garnered significant attention among archaeology enthusiasts.
Specifically, intensive excavation work has been underway since March 18 on land belonging to an individual named Gajendran in Keezhadi. With seven trenches dug so far, various pieces of evidence regarding the site's antiquity have come to light.
The excavations have yielded a multitude of artifacts, including brick structures, dyeing bowls, and terracotta pots with narrow mouths. Among the finds—while spherical-shaped pots have been recovered previously—the recent discovery of a complete, small-sized spherical pot is considered particularly significant.
During the fifth phase of excavations, a spherical pot with a unique design was recovered, but its upper portion was damaged. Since the artifact was incomplete, researchers were unable to reach a definitive conclusion regarding its specific function. Given that a complete spherical pot of the exact same design has now been recovered during the 11th phase, further research is set to be conducted to determine its intended use and historical context.
Furthermore, damaged dye-vats, a black-ware pot, and wide-mouthed bi-chrome terracotta vessels were discovered near a circular pot. Brick structures have been consistently unearthed in all seven trenches excavated at the site.
Archaeological researchers said the hypothesis—that architectural styles and urban planning comparable to those of the Indus Valley Civilization may have been in practice at Keezhadi—has once again gained significant strength.
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