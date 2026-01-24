ETV Bharat / state

Keep NEET Out Of BPT, BOT Admissions, As It Is Devoid Of Logic, TN CM Tells PM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure NEET is kept out of BPT and BOT admissions, and said the admission modalities should remain within the states' jurisdiction. Prescribing mere appearance in NEET as a qualification was devoid of logic, he contended and said globally, academic eligibility was defined either by passing an examination or by securing a high score in it.

"Mandating only an appearance has no academic rationale and appears designed solely to normalise and expand NEET across society. This would only end up forcing millions in the country to avail coaching, thus profiting NEET coaching centres at the cost of poor families," the Chief Minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been made mandatory for admissions to Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy from this academic year by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) to standardise entry into allied health courses. Hitherto, admissions were based on the Plus Two marks or college-specific tests in the state.

In the letter, Stalin claimed that even the NEET score as a qualification for admission to MBBS has been progressively diluted through extremely low cut-offs, amounting to almost zero, thus making the "quality argument" totally irrelevant.