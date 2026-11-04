ETV Bharat / state

Kedartal Trek Rescue Operation: Family Of Missing Lucknow Sisters Reach Uttarkashi As Search Continues For Sixth Day

Uttarkashi: The search operation for six of the eight trekkers who went missing after being caught in an avalanche on the Kedartal trek route in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district continued for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Their brother, Atul Verma, accompanied by other family members, arrived at the Uttarkashi district headquarters, hoping for news of their rescue and safe return. Atul said they have not received any communication from his sisters since they set out on the trek, and the trekking agency had also failed to inform them about the incident.

Among those missing are two sisters from Lucknow, avid trekkers, who were passionate about exploring mountain peaks and traversing challenging, rugged terrains. Vartika and Deepika Verma from Gayatripuram in Lucknow had completed several challenging treks, ranging from locations in Nepal to Uttarakhand.

The trekking team was returning from Kedartal when an avalanche hit near Bhoj Khadak and Kachcha Dhang on October 29.

Atul explained that the family’s anxiety spiked when they learnt via social media about the avalanche at Kedartal and the disappearance of the trekkers. Following this, he and his family members immediately travelled to Uttarkashi. He shared that Vartika is a freelancer and a social media influencer, while Deepika is a graphic designer for a private company and works remotely.

"They had returned home just about two months ago after trekking in the Valley of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. Prior to this, about a year ago, I along with my sisters and two friends had trekked to Kedarkantha in the Mori region of the Uttarkashi district," Atul said.

Atul said that the sisters were always very careful to ensure they had the necessary equipment and facilities while trekking and carried the essential gear required for such expeditions. "We are hopeful that my sisters are safe and will be brought back unharmed soon. Ever since reaching Uttarkashi, we have been actively gathering information regarding the rescue and relief operations," he added.

On October 27, a 13-member team comprising seven trekkers and six support staff departed from Gangotri in Uttarkashi for the Kedartal trek. One cook from the group returned to Gangotri the very next day. The remaining members were scheduled to return by October 29, but due to adverse weather conditions they were left stranded.

Apart from the two sisters from Lucknow, the trekking team included five persons from West Bengal, Tapas Bauri (30), Ratan Ghosh (23), Manoj Khovas (39), Rintu Mandal (40), and Uday Ghosh (30), and a local guide from Uttarkashi, Siddharth Rana (25). The rescue team recovered two bodies on Tuesday but police are yet to confirm their identities.