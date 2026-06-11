ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Yatra Tragedy: 1 Pilgrim Dead, Another Injured After Falling Into Gorge While Taking Shortcut

Authorities have urged pilgrims to avoid shortcuts and stay on designated routes after the fatal mishap. ( File/ANI )

Rudraprayag: A tragic accident on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has left one pilgrim dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred on the Kedarnath trekking path when the two young men slipped and fell into a deep gorge while attempting to descend through an unauthorised shortcut.

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), information about the accident was received through the 112 emergency service at 1:23 pm on Wednesday. Following the alert, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, YMF and local administration were rushed to the spot.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said rescue personnel launched an operation in challenging terrain to evacuate the victims. SDRF teams rescued one of the injured pilgrims and shifted him to the Medical Relief Point (MRP) at Chhoti Lincholi.

The injured pilgrim, identified as Mohit (27), a resident of Gokulpuri in North-East Delhi, suffered a leg fracture. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to the Primary Health Centre at Gaurikund for advanced medical care.

The second pilgrim, Priyanshu Shukla (27), a resident of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by personnel from the Youth Management Force (YMF) and disaster management volunteers. He was taken to the Medical Relief Point at Bhimbali, where doctors declared him dead.