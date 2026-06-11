Kedarnath Yatra Tragedy: 1 Pilgrim Dead, Another Injured After Falling Into Gorge While Taking Shortcut
One pilgrim died and another suffered serious injuries after both slipped into a deep gorge while taking a shortcut on the Kedarnath route.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A tragic accident on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has left one pilgrim dead and another seriously injured.
The incident occurred on the Kedarnath trekking path when the two young men slipped and fell into a deep gorge while attempting to descend through an unauthorised shortcut.
According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), information about the accident was received through the 112 emergency service at 1:23 pm on Wednesday. Following the alert, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, YMF and local administration were rushed to the spot.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said rescue personnel launched an operation in challenging terrain to evacuate the victims. SDRF teams rescued one of the injured pilgrims and shifted him to the Medical Relief Point (MRP) at Chhoti Lincholi.
The injured pilgrim, identified as Mohit (27), a resident of Gokulpuri in North-East Delhi, suffered a leg fracture. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to the Primary Health Centre at Gaurikund for advanced medical care.
The second pilgrim, Priyanshu Shukla (27), a resident of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by personnel from the Youth Management Force (YMF) and disaster management volunteers. He was taken to the Medical Relief Point at Bhimbali, where doctors declared him dead.
Officials said the body is being transported to Gaurikund and will be sent to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for post-mortem examination and legal formalities.
Authorities Renew Safety Warning
The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of using unauthorised shortcuts along the Kedarnath Yatra route. Authorities have repeatedly advised pilgrims to stay on designated paths, warning that even a minor lapse can lead to fatal accidents in the mountainous terrain.
The tragedy comes days after another accident on the Badrinath Highway near Pipalkoti, where falling debris and a boulder struck a passenger bus, killing a woman and injuring two others. Following that incident, the Char Dham Yatra was briefly suspended as a precautionary measure.
Officials also said the Health Department remains on high alert amid the heavy pilgrim rush and rapidly changing weather conditions in the Kedarnath valley. Several devotees have reported health complications during the yatra, with critically ill and injured pilgrims being airlifted to Phata and Guptkashi for treatment, while serious cases are referred to higher medical centres, including AIIMS.
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