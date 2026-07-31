Kedarnath Yatra Resumes After Three-Day Halt As Weather Improves
Relief was evident among devotees who had been waiting in Sonprayag for three days for the journey to restart, reports Rohit Dimri.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for three days due to torrential rain and landslides in the region.
As soon as the administration permitted the yatra around 8 am, the entire Kedar Valley reverberated with chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Jai Baba Kedar." Relief was evident among devotees who had been waiting in Sonprayag for three days for the journey to restart.
In the first phase, nearly 800 pilgrims were allowed to proceed towards Kedarnath Dham under tight security arrangements. However, despite the resumption of the pilgrimage, officials have advised caution.
Work to clear landslide debris from several vulnerable spots along the Kedarnath trek route is still proceeding on a war footing basis. Teams from relevant departments, equipped with earthmovers, are continuously working to keep the highways operational.
Prioritising the safety of devotees, the administration is constantly monitoring weather and route conditions. The administration had previously suspended the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains and landslides from the hills.
Pilgrims were held back at Sonprayag and other safe locations, where teams from the police, administration, DDRF, and SDRF managed the arrangements.
On Friday morning, following improvement in the weather, travellers were allowed to proceed in batches. Meanwhile, at the Rudraprayag headquarters, the Alaknanda River has risen above the danger mark following continuous rainfall.
The river water has now reached several riverside residential areas, prompting families to shift to safer places. The river water has also reached the historic Hanuman Temple in the Belni area.
Local residents were seen moving valuables and essential items from the temple and nearby houses to safer locations. Meanwhile, the bridge connecting Valmiki Basti has been completely submerged due to the strong currents, raising concerns about disruption to public movement.
Eyewitnesses said the water level of the Alaknanda River is steadily rising. The administration has urged residents living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant, avoid moving to the river unnecessarily, and disregard rumours.
“Continuous rainfall has triggered landslides at several locations along the Kedarnath trek route. Teams from relevant departments, the DDRF, and the SDRF are deployed round-the-clock to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims. The water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are being constantly monitored, and all agencies have been placed on high alert to facilitate immediate relief and rescue operation. In view of the incessant rain and rising water levels, the administration has declared a high alert across the entire district," said Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer.
Officials believe that if the rainfall persists, the situation in low-lying areas could worsen. The administration has appealed to locals and devotees to rely solely on official information, adhere to safety guidelines, and immediately notify the administration or the disaster control room in the event of an emergency.
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