ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Yatra Resumes After Three-Day Halt As Weather Improves

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for three days due to torrential rain and landslides in the region.

As soon as the administration permitted the yatra around 8 am, the entire Kedar Valley reverberated with chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Jai Baba Kedar." Relief was evident among devotees who had been waiting in Sonprayag for three days for the journey to restart.

In the first phase, nearly 800 pilgrims were allowed to proceed towards Kedarnath Dham under tight security arrangements. However, despite the resumption of the pilgrimage, officials have advised caution.

Work to clear landslide debris from several vulnerable spots along the Kedarnath trek route is still proceeding on a war footing basis. Teams from relevant departments, equipped with earthmovers, are continuously working to keep the highways operational.

Prioritising the safety of devotees, the administration is constantly monitoring weather and route conditions. The administration had previously suspended the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains and landslides from the hills.

Pilgrims were held back at Sonprayag and other safe locations, where teams from the police, administration, DDRF, and SDRF managed the arrangements.