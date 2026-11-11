ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath, Yamunotri Temples Closed For Winter; Devotees Gather For Final Darshan

The seasonal closure shifted worship of both deities to their winter seats in Ukhimath and Kharsali, where devotees can continue to offer prayers.

Kedarnath, Yamunotri Temples Closed For Winter; Devotees Gather For Final Darshan
Kedarnath Dham (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rudraprayag: The portals of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, marking the end of this year’s pilgrimage season at the two shrines. While the Kedarnath shrine was closed at 8:30 AM, the portals of Yamunotri were shut at 10:28 AM.

At Kedarnath, the sanctum doors were closed at 6 AM after the traditional Samadhi Puja, which began at 4 AM. The main temple doors were shut at 8:30 AM. Over 19.13 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath, and over 8.84 lakh visited Yamunotri during this year's pilgrimage season.

After the closure, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity of Lord Kedarnath was taken around the temple complex before beginning its journey to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode. The temple opened for devotees on April 22.

The portals of the Yamunotri temple were closed at 10:28 AM. After the closure, the ceremonial idol of Goddess Yamuna was placed in a flower-decorated palanquin and taken to Kharsali village, where devotees can offer prayers during the winter months.

Yamunotri temple committee joint secretary Gaurav Uniyal said the temple had been closed following traditional rituals and devotees could visit the goddess at her winter abode in Kharsali. He urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure that pilgrim facilities remained available in the village during winter, saying this would support winter tourism and the livelihoods of local traders, hoteliers and priests.

During the six-month pilgrimage season, the Yamunotri Temple Committee received over Rs 90 lakh in donations through donation boxes and receipt books.

On Tuesday, a day before the closure of the temple, the committee opened the donation boxes for the fourth time to count the offerings. The exercise yielded Rs 10.42 lakh in cash, while approximately Rs 6 lakh was collected through receipt books.

Read More

  1. Diwali 2026: Kedarnath Shrine Decorated With 20 Quintals Of Flowers
  2. Kedarnath Dham Covered In White Sheet Of Snow Ahead Of November 11 Closure

TAGGED:

KEDARNATH TEMPLE WINTER CLOSURE
YAMUNOTRI TEMPLE CLOSED
BHAI DOOJ 2026
UTTARAKHAND WINTER PILGRIMAGE
KEDARNATH PILGRIMS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.