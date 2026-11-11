ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath, Yamunotri Temples Closed For Winter; Devotees Gather For Final Darshan

Rudraprayag: The portals of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, marking the end of this year’s pilgrimage season at the two shrines. While the Kedarnath shrine was closed at 8:30 AM, the portals of Yamunotri were shut at 10:28 AM.

At Kedarnath, the sanctum doors were closed at 6 AM after the traditional Samadhi Puja, which began at 4 AM. The main temple doors were shut at 8:30 AM. Over 19.13 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath, and over 8.84 lakh visited Yamunotri during this year's pilgrimage season.

After the closure, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity of Lord Kedarnath was taken around the temple complex before beginning its journey to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode. The temple opened for devotees on April 22.

The portals of the Yamunotri temple were closed at 10:28 AM. After the closure, the ceremonial idol of Goddess Yamuna was placed in a flower-decorated palanquin and taken to Kharsali village, where devotees can offer prayers during the winter months.

Yamunotri temple committee joint secretary Gaurav Uniyal said the temple had been closed following traditional rituals and devotees could visit the goddess at her winter abode in Kharsali. He urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure that pilgrim facilities remained available in the village during winter, saying this would support winter tourism and the livelihoods of local traders, hoteliers and priests.