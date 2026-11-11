Kedarnath, Yamunotri Temples Closed For Winter; Devotees Gather For Final Darshan
The seasonal closure shifted worship of both deities to their winter seats in Ukhimath and Kharsali, where devotees can continue to offer prayers.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The portals of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, marking the end of this year’s pilgrimage season at the two shrines. While the Kedarnath shrine was closed at 8:30 AM, the portals of Yamunotri were shut at 10:28 AM.
At Kedarnath, the sanctum doors were closed at 6 AM after the traditional Samadhi Puja, which began at 4 AM. The main temple doors were shut at 8:30 AM. Over 19.13 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath, and over 8.84 lakh visited Yamunotri during this year's pilgrimage season.
‼️आज केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट शीतकाल के लिए हुए बंद... https://t.co/WVlRpGmFgw— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) November 11, 2026
After the closure, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity of Lord Kedarnath was taken around the temple complex before beginning its journey to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode. The temple opened for devotees on April 22.
The portals of the Yamunotri temple were closed at 10:28 AM. After the closure, the ceremonial idol of Goddess Yamuna was placed in a flower-decorated palanquin and taken to Kharsali village, where devotees can offer prayers during the winter months.
केदारनाथ धाम से इस वर्ष की आखिरी संध्याकालीन आरती (10 नवम्बर 2026) अब अगले बरस यानि वर्ष 2027 के माह अप्रैल/मई को कपाट खुलने का इंतजार रहेगा, ताकि हमारे साथ जुड़े श्रद्धालुओं को सोशल मीडिया के इस प्लेटफॉर्म के माध्यम से पुनः आरती सहित केदारनाथ धाम की यात्रा व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी साझा करते रहेंगे...— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) November 10, 2026
Yamunotri temple committee joint secretary Gaurav Uniyal said the temple had been closed following traditional rituals and devotees could visit the goddess at her winter abode in Kharsali. He urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure that pilgrim facilities remained available in the village during winter, saying this would support winter tourism and the livelihoods of local traders, hoteliers and priests.
During the six-month pilgrimage season, the Yamunotri Temple Committee received over Rs 90 lakh in donations through donation boxes and receipt books.
On Tuesday, a day before the closure of the temple, the committee opened the donation boxes for the fourth time to count the offerings. The exercise yielded Rs 10.42 lakh in cash, while approximately Rs 6 lakh was collected through receipt books.
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