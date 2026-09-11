ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Trek Route Blocked Near Chirbasa Helipad After Heavy Debris, Boulders Fall From Hillside

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath trekking route near Chirbasa helipad in Uttarakhand was blocked on Friday morning after a large amount of debris and rocks suddenly fell from the hillside.

Following reports of continued debris falling from the slope, the administration immediately stopped pedestrian movement from Gaurikund towards Kedarnath as a safety measure. No casualties have been reported so far, although the falling debris and rocks caused significant damage to a section of the route.

Around 11 am on Friday, the Sector Officer, Gaurikund, informed the district administration by telephone about the blocked route. The administration and disaster management department immediately became active, with officials directing pilgrims travelling towards Kedarnath to remain at safe locations until the route is restored.

Heavy Debris And Rocks Damage Trekking Route

Several large rocks and a substantial amount of debris fell from the hillside in the Chirbasa area, damaging part of the trekking route and making it unsafe for movement.

Given the area's vulnerability, the administration has decided not to take any risks and has restricted movement until the route is declared safe.

Teams from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have reached the site and are working to remove the debris and rocks and restore the route as soon as possible. The clearance operation is continuing.