ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Trek Route Blocked Again After Heavy Rain Triggers Boulder Fall Near Gaurikund

Massive boulders and debris blocked the Kedarnath trek near Chhaudi after heavy overnight rain in Uttarakhand. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: Rain continues to lash several parts of Uttarakhand, triggering frequent incidents of boulders and debris falling onto mountain roads. The adverse weather has caused major inconvenience to tourists and pilgrims travelling through the hill state.

Several areas in Rudraprayag district witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, leaving some localities waterlogged while others were blocked by landslides and falling boulders. The situation has also affected the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.

Following heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath valley late on the night of July 21, the Kedarnath trekking route has once again been blocked. The route was completely cut off after massive boulders and debris tumbled down from a hillside in the Chhaudi area, around one kilometre ahead of Gaurikund.

As a precautionary measure, the administration immediately suspended the movement of pilgrims and shifted them to safe locations.

Continuous rainfall over the past several days has kept the Kedarnath trekking route vulnerable. On Tuesday night, a sudden rockfall and heavy debris flow heightened the risk, prompting the administration to temporarily suspend the yatra, prioritising the safety of pilgrims.