Kedarnath Trek Route Blocked Again After Heavy Rain Triggers Boulder Fall Near Gaurikund
Authorities suspended the Kedarnath Yatra after overnight rain triggered landslides near Gaurikund, deploying teams to clear debris and restore the trekking route.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Rain continues to lash several parts of Uttarakhand, triggering frequent incidents of boulders and debris falling onto mountain roads. The adverse weather has caused major inconvenience to tourists and pilgrims travelling through the hill state.
Several areas in Rudraprayag district witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, leaving some localities waterlogged while others were blocked by landslides and falling boulders. The situation has also affected the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.
Following heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath valley late on the night of July 21, the Kedarnath trekking route has once again been blocked. The route was completely cut off after massive boulders and debris tumbled down from a hillside in the Chhaudi area, around one kilometre ahead of Gaurikund.
As a precautionary measure, the administration immediately suspended the movement of pilgrims and shifted them to safe locations.
Continuous rainfall over the past several days has kept the Kedarnath trekking route vulnerable. On Tuesday night, a sudden rockfall and heavy debris flow heightened the risk, prompting the administration to temporarily suspend the yatra, prioritising the safety of pilgrims.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said teams from the concerned departments have been deployed at the site to clear the boulders and debris.
Efforts are underway to reopen the route as soon as the rain subsides and weather conditions improve.
He appealed to pilgrims to follow the administration's advisories and refrain from proceeding without official permission. Authorities are continuously monitoring the route and will decide on the resumption of the pilgrimage based on weather conditions.
The administration reiterated that the safety of pilgrims remains its top priority and the Kedarnath Yatra will resume only after the route is declared safe following a thorough inspection.
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