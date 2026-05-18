ETV Bharat / state

Crowd Management Goes Awry, Kedarnath Pilgrims Risk Lives To Reach Gaurikund

Rudraprayag: Despite crores of rupees spent by the Uttarakhand government to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage, the on-ground reality shows a contrasting picture as many pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham are being forced to risk their lives to reach Gaurikund from Sonprayag on Monday.

The queuing system to manage the flow of devotees has completely broken down, as scenes of pushing, shouting, and near-stampede situations are unfolding when passengers scramble to board shuttle vehicles. Eyewitnesses say instead of regulating the crowd, authorities are allowing thousands of people to proceed simultaneously, thereby exacerbating the chaos. There is also the looming fear of a major tragedy at any moment.

Women and elderly devotees are bearing the brunt of the administrative mismanagement, with several falling ill while jostling for space amid the surging crowd.