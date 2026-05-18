Crowd Management Goes Awry, Kedarnath Pilgrims Risk Lives To Reach Gaurikund
The situation has turned so dire that people are compelled to cling to the roofs and even the windows of vehicles. They blame the administration.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Despite crores of rupees spent by the Uttarakhand government to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage, the on-ground reality shows a contrasting picture as many pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham are being forced to risk their lives to reach Gaurikund from Sonprayag on Monday.
The queuing system to manage the flow of devotees has completely broken down, as scenes of pushing, shouting, and near-stampede situations are unfolding when passengers scramble to board shuttle vehicles. Eyewitnesses say instead of regulating the crowd, authorities are allowing thousands of people to proceed simultaneously, thereby exacerbating the chaos. There is also the looming fear of a major tragedy at any moment.
Women and elderly devotees are bearing the brunt of the administrative mismanagement, with several falling ill while jostling for space amid the surging crowd.
The administration claims that more than 250 shuttle vehicles have been deployed to ferry passengers from Sonprayag to Gaurikund. However, passengers allege that despite the availability of vehicles, the police are forcibly compelling many individuals to proceed on foot. The situation has turned so dire that people are compelled to cling to the roofs and even the windows of vehicles.
While police said the district administration will provide the necessary information on the matter, the transport department maintains complete silence. District information officer Vishweshwar Tomar said information regarding the matter has been sought from the police and the transport department.
Notably, Garhwal Range IG Rajiv Swarup had visited Sonprayag on Sunday to inspect arrangements for the pilgrimage and expressed satisfaction with the measures in place. However, the situation after merely 24 hours exposed the stark reality behind the administration's claims.
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