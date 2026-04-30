ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat Collects 1,000 Kg Plastic Waste In First Week Of Pilgrimage Season

Dehradun: Amidst the surging crowds of pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham for the Char Dham Yatra, the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat has achieved significant success in its efforts to keep the shrine free of plastic waste. The civic body has collected and compacted approximately 1,000 kilograms of plastic waste in the first week of the pilgrimage season and is also planning to construct permanent pits for waste disposal.

Kedarnath Dham, eleventh of the twelve Jyotirlingas, was opened to devotees on April 22. Since the very first day of the pilgrimage, the shrine has witnessed a record influx of pilgrims. Consequently, a massive volume of plastic waste is accumulating at the site, primarily consisting of water bottles.

The Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat was well-prepared to tackle this situation in advance. It established a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) spanning an area of ​​3,000 square feet within the shrine premises. The plastic waste and other solid refuse collected at the site are being sorted into 15 distinct categories, primarily into plastic waste, glass, tin, and textile-based waste.

A compactor has been installed at this facility, which is capable of compressing plastic waste — such as bottles — bundling it into bales weighing between 30 and 40 kilograms.