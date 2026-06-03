Kedarnath Launches ‘Carry Me Back’ Policy To Tackle Plastic Waste And Promote Sustainable Pilgrimage
The initiative will be executed by the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat in collaboration with the Healing Himalayas Foundation and Sulabh International.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The Rudraprayag district administration has launched an innovative initiative called the ‘Carry Me Back Policy’ as a step toward environmental conservation and cleanliness at Kedarnath shrine.
The programme aims to keep the sacred Himalayan pilgrimage site free from plastic and dry waste and is being implemented under the guidance of Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra.
The initiative will be executed by the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat in collaboration with the Healing Himalayas Foundation and Sulabh International.
With thousands of devotees arriving at Kedarnath every day during the Char Dham Yatra, large quantities of plastic bottles, packaging materials, wrappers and other dry waste accumulate in the temple town. Given Kedarnath’s location at a high altitude in the Himalayas, timely disposal of such waste is a challenge. To address this issue sustainably, the administration has decided to implement this policy.
Under the new system, the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat will provide pilgrims with specially designed waste bags capable of carrying approximately 400–500 grams of dry waste. Devotees will be asked to collect their dry waste in these bags and carry it back with them to Gaurikund. This will help prevent the accumulation of garbage in the shrine area and strengthen the overall cleanliness management system.
Officials said the most significant aspect of the campaign is that pilgrims will become active participants in environmental conservation rather than remaining mere visitors. The administration believes that maintaining the cleanliness and ecological balance of Himalayan pilgrimage destinations is impossible without public participation.
The Rudraprayag district administration, Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat and partner organisations have appealed to pilgrims, local residents, traders and all stakeholders associated with the pilgrimage to support the campaign.
“The vision of a clean Kedarnath, a safe Himalaya and a protected environment can only be realised when every devotee understands and fulfils their responsibility,” District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said. He added that Kedarnath is emerging not only as a centre of faith but also as a national example of environmental stewardship and community participation.
Under the ambitious programme, the Healing Himalayas Foundation will distribute waste bags to pilgrims and establish collection centres at Gaurikund. Sulabh International will be responsible for transporting the collected waste and ensuring its scientific disposal in accordance with environmental standards. The Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat will oversee and coordinate the entire process.
The campaign, being carried out under the supervision of the Ukhimath Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the officer in charge of the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat, is also aimed at creating environmental awareness among pilgrims.
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