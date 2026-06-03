ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Launches ‘Carry Me Back’ Policy To Tackle Plastic Waste And Promote Sustainable Pilgrimage

Rudraprayag: The Rudraprayag district administration has launched an innovative initiative called the ‘Carry Me Back Policy’ as a step toward environmental conservation and cleanliness at Kedarnath shrine.

The programme aims to keep the sacred Himalayan pilgrimage site free from plastic and dry waste and is being implemented under the guidance of Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra.

The initiative will be executed by the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat in collaboration with the Healing Himalayas Foundation and Sulabh International.

With thousands of devotees arriving at Kedarnath every day during the Char Dham Yatra, large quantities of plastic bottles, packaging materials, wrappers and other dry waste accumulate in the temple town. Given Kedarnath’s location at a high altitude in the Himalayas, timely disposal of such waste is a challenge. To address this issue sustainably, the administration has decided to implement this policy.

Under the new system, the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat will provide pilgrims with specially designed waste bags capable of carrying approximately 400–500 grams of dry waste. Devotees will be asked to collect their dry waste in these bags and carry it back with them to Gaurikund. This will help prevent the accumulation of garbage in the shrine area and strengthen the overall cleanliness management system.