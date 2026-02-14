Kedar Peeth To Get New Successor, Kedar Ling Maharaj Named; Formal Announcement On Mahashivratri
The current Jagadguru cited health concerns, paving the way for Kedar Ling’s elevation after support from Veerashaiva pontiffs.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A new successor to Kedar Peeth was announced during the eight-day World Peace Yajna, held during the silver jubilee of the Pattabhishek of the 324th Jagadguru Bhimashankar Ling Maharaj of the Himavat Kedar Vairagyapeeth, which concluded in a divine and emotional atmosphere at the Bhimashankar Math in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Monks, devotees and disciples from across the country attended the ceremony, which culminated with the purnahuti (final offering).
New Successor For Kedar Peeth
On the concluding day, Kedar Jagadguru Rawal Bhimashankar Ling Shivacharya Maharaj, citing health reasons, announced his decision to step aside. He emphasised that upholding tradition and the dignity of the Peeth made the timely selection of a successor essential.
Kedar Ling Named As Next Jagadguru Rawal
Continuing the tradition, Rawal nominated Kedar Ling Maharaj as the new Jagadguru Rawal of Kedar Peeth. On this sacred occasion, he was formally initiated with a garland and ceremonial shawl. Saints present welcomed the decision, calling it in keeping with established customs and discipline.
Formal Announcement On Mahashivratri
Bhimashankar Ling Shivacharya Maharaj said the decision would be formally endorsed on February 15, on the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, at Omkareshwar Temple, the winter seat of the Panch Kedars, in the presence of local stakeholders and traditional representatives.
How The Pattabhishek Will Take Place
After the Kedarnath shrine closes, the Panchacharyas of the five Veerashaiva Peeths will offer unanimous support, paving the way for the grand Pattabhishek ceremony that will officially recognise him as the 325th Kedar Jagadguru.
Amid rituals and Vedic chants, he will formally ascend the spiritual throne of Kedar Peeth. With this, the ancient lineage of the Himavat Kedar Vairagyapeeth will enter a new spiritual phase.
What Is Kedar Peeth?
Kedar Peeth, or Kedarnath Dham, is located in Uttarakhand. The Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva is in the Rudraprayag district at an altitude of about 11,755 feet above sea level. It is one of the most important pilgrimage sites of Sanatan Dharma.
Kedarnath is the foremost among the Panch Kedars. It is also one of the four shrines of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham circuit. The temple remains open for only six months each year. During the winter closure, prayers to Lord Kedarnath are offered at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the designated winter abode.
