Kedar Peeth To Get New Successor, Kedar Ling Maharaj Named; Formal Announcement On Mahashivratri

Rudraprayag: A new successor to Kedar Peeth was announced during the eight-day World Peace Yajna, held during the silver jubilee of the Pattabhishek of the 324th Jagadguru Bhimashankar Ling Maharaj of the Himavat Kedar Vairagyapeeth, which concluded in a divine and emotional atmosphere at the Bhimashankar Math in Nanded, Maharashtra. Monks, devotees and disciples from across the country attended the ceremony, which culminated with the purnahuti (final offering). New Successor For Kedar Peeth On the concluding day, Kedar Jagadguru Rawal Bhimashankar Ling Shivacharya Maharaj, citing health reasons, announced his decision to step aside. He emphasised that upholding tradition and the dignity of the Peeth made the timely selection of a successor essential. Kedar Ling Named As Next Jagadguru Rawal Continuing the tradition, Rawal nominated Kedar Ling Maharaj as the new Jagadguru Rawal of Kedar Peeth. On this sacred occasion, he was formally initiated with a garland and ceremonial shawl. Saints present welcomed the decision, calling it in keeping with established customs and discipline. Formal Announcement On Mahashivratri