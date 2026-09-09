ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Exam Authority Extends UGNEET-2026 Round 2 Option Entry Deadline To September 10

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for medical and dental aspirants to submit or revise their college preferences for the second round of UGNEET-2026 counselling.

Candidates can now complete the option-entry process until 9.30 am on Thursday, September 10. During the extended period, eligible candidates can add, modify, rearrange or delete their preferences for MBBS and BDS seats in colleges across Karnataka.

The extension follows the inclusion of Bagalkote Medical College and Research, a newly established government institution, in the counselling seat pool. The government recently released the college's seat matrix through an official notification.

The details were published on the KEA portal on September 7, allowing candidates to include the institution in their preference lists.

KEA has instructed candidates to log in to the admission portal, arrange their choices in their preferred order and formally save and submit their options before the revised deadline.