Karnataka Exam Authority Extends UGNEET-2026 Round 2 Option Entry Deadline To September 10
Candidates can now revise their medical and dental college preferences after KEA added seats from a newly established government medical institution.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for medical and dental aspirants to submit or revise their college preferences for the second round of UGNEET-2026 counselling.
Candidates can now complete the option-entry process until 9.30 am on Thursday, September 10. During the extended period, eligible candidates can add, modify, rearrange or delete their preferences for MBBS and BDS seats in colleges across Karnataka.
The extension follows the inclusion of Bagalkote Medical College and Research, a newly established government institution, in the counselling seat pool. The government recently released the college's seat matrix through an official notification.
The details were published on the KEA portal on September 7, allowing candidates to include the institution in their preference lists.
KEA has instructed candidates to log in to the admission portal, arrange their choices in their preferred order and formally save and submit their options before the revised deadline.
Aspirants have also been advised to regularly check the official website, as the seat matrix may change following the addition of newly approved, cancelled or non-joined seats.
The authority has asked candidates to consider possible "consequential vacancies" while entering their options. Such vacancies may arise during the allotment process when higher-ranked candidates move from one allotted seat to another.
Candidates have therefore been advised not to remove colleges they are interested in merely because the currently published matrix shows no vacant seats. A seat could become available during allotment due to candidates moving between institutions or courses.
KEA has also directed aspirants to print and retain a hard copy of their finally submitted options for future reference and verification.
Candidates should visit the official KEA website for counselling updates, revised seat availability and access to the option-entry portal.
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